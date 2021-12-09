Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

December 09, 2021

click to enlarge Kody (A434158)

photo via OCAS

Kody (A434158)

Adoptable Orlando dog Kody has a silly side 

Meet Kody!

Kody (A434158) is 6 years old and has been at the shelter for over 40 days. Kody was surrendered by his family because they were moving to a place that does not allow dogs. According to Kody's previous family, he is housebroken, leash-trained, knows basic obedience commands, is friendly with men and women, and does well with other dogs and cats. He is also neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home with his new family the day he is adopted!

click to enlarge Kody (A434158) - PHOTO VIA OCAS
During the month of December, we are offering our Mutt Cracker promotion! Adoption fees will be $20 for both dogs and cats. In the spirit of the holidays, every adopter will also receive a festive Christmas stocking filled with all sorts of pet goodies. Let their paws prance into your home for the holidays! All pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped prior to leaving with their new families.

click to enlarge Kody (A434158) - PHOTO VIA OCAS
Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

click to enlarge Kody (A434158) - PHOTO VIA OCAS
