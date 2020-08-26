Adoptable kitty Grace would much rather rub her head against your leg than the side of this cold steel cage 

Meet Grace (A456621)! This sweet girl is a 4-year-old spayed female who was brought to our shelter as a stray and she is looking for her forever family. Grace has quickly become a staff favorite, and we are hoping her new family is out there for her.

Grace has FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) and will need to either be in a home with another cat who is FIV positive or be the only cat in the home. She has been spayed, microchipped and vaccinated, and is ready to go home the same day she is adopted.

Grace is available for in-person adoption as well as virtual adoption — please click the links below for more info and to make your appointment to meet our sweet Grace!!

Virtual Adoptions

Book Shelter Appointment for Adoption

For the month of August adoption fees are reduced to $10 for both dogs and cats as we encourage everyone to consider adopting a “quarantine buddy.”

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

