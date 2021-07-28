Adoptable dog Tigger is ready to bounce out of Orange County Animal Services and into your home 

Meet Tigger!

Tigger (A472727) was surrendered by his previous family due to the landlord not allowing him in the home. According to his family, Tigger is housebroken, knows basic commands, and is friendly with women, men and children. Tigger would do best as the only dog in the home; he has been in our care for over 64 days and we would love for him to find the loving home we know he deserves. He is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home the same day he is adopted!

click to enlarge Photo via OCAS

Tigger (A472727)

During the month of July, adoption fees are reduced to just $10 for all ready-to-go dogs and cats. Animals that are not eligible for the promotion will be available at the standard adoption fees of $55 for dogs and $40 for cats. No appointment is required to visit the shelter for adoption services!

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.