VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

July 28, 2021 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Tigger (A472727)

Photo via OCAS

Tigger (A472727)

Adoptable dog Tigger is ready to bounce out of Orange County Animal Services and into your home 

By

Meet Tigger!

Tigger (A472727) was surrendered by his previous family due to the landlord not allowing him in the home. According to his family, Tigger is housebroken, knows basic commands, and is friendly with women, men and children. Tigger would do best as the only dog in the home; he has been in our care for over 64 days and we would love for him to find the loving home we know he deserves. He is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home the same day he is adopted!

click to enlarge Tigger (A472727) - PHOTO VIA OCAS
  • Photo via OCAS
  • Tigger (A472727)

During the month of July, adoption fees are reduced to just $10 for all ready-to-go dogs and cats. Animals that are not eligible for the promotion will be available at the standard adoption fees of $55 for dogs and $40 for cats. No appointment is required to visit the shelter for adoption services!

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Gimme Shelter »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, July 28-Aug. 3: Rauw Alejandro, Struggle Jennings, Auto Chlor, Teni the Entertainer, Dave Koz
‘The Pursuit of Love,’ ‘Jungle Cruise,’ ‘Tattoo Redo’ and more streaming shows debuting this week
Orlando punks Vicious Dreams released a new record last year. Now they finally get to play the songs live
The family-style Filipino comfort fare at Hangry Dobo feeds body and soul
Things to do in Orlando, July 21-27: Shaq spins at the Vanguard; Medicare for All march; 3 new exhibits at Snap!
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Most Popular

  1. Crackpot Facebook pages are fueling anti-vaccine fervor, but allowing the White House to regulate tech is a Very Bad Idea Read More

  2. Surprising absolutely no one, police are already selectively enforcing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' pet anti-protest law Read More

  3. Savage Love: My wife did ‘something’ to my best friend in a hot tub, then proposed we ‘even the score’ Read More

  4. Our readers had thoughts and takes on the 29% of Americans who say they will definitely not get COVID shots Read More

  5. As COVID explodes again in Florida, 38 percent of U.S. Republicans say they haven’t gotten a shot and never will Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 21, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation