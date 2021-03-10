Adoptable dog Sven is panting to meet you at Orange County Animal Services 

Meet Sven! Sven (A433215) is a 3-year-old neutered boy who was surrendered by his previous family because their living situation would not allow a dog. According to the family, Sven is housebroken, leash-trained, knows basic commands, and is friendly with men, women, children and other dogs. He is ready to go home the same day he is adopted. Help us find Sven the forever home he deserves!

Virtual Adoptions Book Shelter Appointment for Adoption

Our standard adoption fees are $40 for cats and $55 for dogs, which includes the spay/neuter, initial vaccines and microchip. This March we are reducing those fees to just $30 and encouraging our adopters to "Spay It Forward" and make a small donation to our shelter to help fund our spay/neuter voucher program. The program provides free spay/neuter services for qualifying low-income residents at three partnered clinics in the area. Vouchers are currently exhausted, due to high demand, but Animal Services is asking for donations in order to keep the program thriving.

click to enlarge Photo via OCAS

Sven!(A433215)

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.