September 30, 2020 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

click to enlarge Simba!

photo courtesy Orange County Animal Services

Simba!

Adoptable dog Simba is extremely affectionate with grown-ups and other dogs, just like us 

'He will do best in a home with no children.'

Meet Simba!

Simba (A452665) is a sweet 6-year-old boy who was surrendered by his previous family because they could not care for him any longer. Simba is house-broken, leash-trained and knows some obedience commands. He is friendly with men, women and other dogs, he is extremely affectionate with people, but he will do best in a home with no children. He is neutered, microchipped, fully vaccinated and ready to go home the same day he is adopted. Visit v2.waitwhile.com/lists/orangecountyani/join to meet Simba!

In the month of September, adoption fees are reduced to $10 for both dogs and cats as we celebrate our Barks and Rec promo. Fees cover sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

