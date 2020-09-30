Adoptable dog Simba is extremely affectionate with grown-ups and other dogs, just like us 

Meet Simba!
Simba (A452665) is a sweet 6-year-old boy who was surrendered by his previous family because they could not care for him any longer. Simba is house-broken, leash-trained and knows some obedience commands. He is friendly with men, women and other dogs, he is extremely affectionate with people, but he will do best in a home with no children. He is neutered, microchipped, fully vaccinated and ready to go home the same day he is adopted. Visit v2.waitwhile.com/lists/orangecountyani/join to meet Simba!
In the month of September, adoption fees are reduced to $10 for both dogs and cats as we celebrate our Barks and Rec promo. Fees cover sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.
Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.