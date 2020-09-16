Adoptable dog Shakes is fearful of skateboards, but otherwise loves to spend time outdoors! 

Meet Shakes!

Sweet boy Shakes (A458050) is 3 years old and was surrendered to our shelter because his owner wasn't able to care for him any longer. According to the previous owner, Shakes is an adventurous boy – he enjoys swimming, riding in cars, boats and kayaks. He is friendly with women, men, children, cats and dogs, especially smaller dogs. Shakes is fearful of skateboards but does fine around bikes. He would do well in a home with a family who enjoys spending time outdoors, as this boy loves to run and indulge in nature. Help us find Shakes his forever home!

If you would like to meet Shakes, make an appointment to visit the shelter using these links:

Virtual Adoptions

Book Shelter Appointment for Adoption

Throughout September, adoption fees are reduced to $10 for both dogs and cats as we celebrate our Barks and Rec promo! The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.