Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 16, 2022 News » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share

Adoptable dog Oliver would enjoy a long stroll and a Netflix binge 

But don't touch his feet.

By
click to enlarge Oliver (A480508) - PHOTO VIA OCAS
  • photo via OCAS
  • Oliver (A480508)

Meet Oliver!

Oliver (A480508) has been the "grumpy old man" we all know and love at the shelter. He's easy to walk, easy to care for, and he enjoys taking long naps on his bed. He even takes treats gently and knows how to sit. What Oliver doesn't like is being bothered when he isn't seeking attention. Oliver likes to be independent and likes independent people to keep him company. He would enjoy a long stroll, a Netflix binge and a good window to watch his neighborhood.

Oliver appreciates good healthy boundaries in his life. He doesn't want children to invade his space, and he doesn't want his feet touched. He's shown this by having nipped in both situations where people were in his face and in a situation where his feet were grabbed. The ideal chill-out companion, 6-year-old Oliver would enjoy a slow-paced lifestyle where he can retire on a comfy bed.

During the month of March, adopters will have the chance to test their luck by picking a leaf from a four-leaf clover at every adoption desk, with a chance to receive additional discounts of $5, $10, $15 or $20 for their lucky new furry friend.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Gimme Shelter »

Trending

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Most Popular

  1. All hail Valencia College's (proposed) sentient orange mascot Read More

  2. Gov. Ron DeSantis says Disney is in thrall to Communist Party of China while responding to company's criticism of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill Read More

  3. Motorcyclist nearly slides into opening of Daytona Beach's Main Street drawbridge [VIDEO] Read More

  4. Videos show terrifying moments inside Ocala tornado and its aftermath Read More

  5. Federal appeals court rules against man whose served 30 years in prison for a murder he says he didn't commit Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 16, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation