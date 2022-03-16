Adoptable dog Oliver would enjoy a long stroll and a Netflix binge 

click to enlarge photo via OCAS

Oliver (A480508)

Meet Oliver!

Oliver (A480508) has been the "grumpy old man" we all know and love at the shelter. He's easy to walk, easy to care for, and he enjoys taking long naps on his bed. He even takes treats gently and knows how to sit. What Oliver doesn't like is being bothered when he isn't seeking attention. Oliver likes to be independent and likes independent people to keep him company. He would enjoy a long stroll, a Netflix binge and a good window to watch his neighborhood.

Oliver appreciates good healthy boundaries in his life. He doesn't want children to invade his space, and he doesn't want his feet touched. He's shown this by having nipped in both situations where people were in his face and in a situation where his feet were grabbed. The ideal chill-out companion, 6-year-old Oliver would enjoy a slow-paced lifestyle where he can retire on a comfy bed.

During the month of March, adopters will have the chance to test their luck by picking a leaf from a four-leaf clover at every adoption desk, with a chance to receive additional discounts of $5, $10, $15 or $20 for their lucky new furry friend.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.