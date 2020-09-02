HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

September 02, 2020

click to enlarge wd50_a453031-3.jpg

Adoptable dog Davey enjoys chasing toys and belly rubs, and he's very treat-motivated 

Meet Davey!

Davey (A453031) is an 8-year-old neutered male brought to our shelter as a stray. Davey is a sweet, happy boy, especially when he's playing fetch in our interactions yards. He enjoys chasing toys and belly rubs, and is very treat-motivated. He is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home the same day he is adopted. Davey is a virtual adoption candidate and available for in-person adoptions as well! If you would like to meet Davey, make an appointment to visit the shelter using the links below.

Throughout September, adoption fees are reduced to $10 for both dogs and cats as we are celebrate our Barks and Rec promo! The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

