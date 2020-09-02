Adoptable dog Davey enjoys chasing toys and belly rubs, and he's very treat-motivated 

Meet Davey!

Davey (A453031) is an 8-year-old neutered male brought to our shelter as a stray. Davey is a sweet, happy boy, especially when he's playing fetch in our interactions yards. He enjoys chasing toys and belly rubs, and is very treat-motivated. He is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home the same day he is adopted. Davey is a virtual adoption candidate and available for in-person adoptions as well! If you would like to meet Davey, make an appointment to visit the shelter using the links below.

Virtual Adoptions

Book Shelter Appointment for Adoption

Throughout September, adoption fees are reduced to $10 for both dogs and cats as we are celebrate our Barks and Rec promo! The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.