Adoptable dog Burke loves belly rubs and he's waiting to meet you at Orange County Animal Services 

Meet Burke!

Burke (A442849) is a 3-year-old neutered male and he has been patiently waiting for his forever family to come into our shelter and adopt him. He is easily leashed, energetic and playful when he goes outside, and seeks out belly rubs or pats on the head often. Burke has not had any issues with other dogs in the shelter, and he is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home the same day he is adopted. If you would like to meet Burke, links to make an appointment to visit the shelter are below:

Virtual adoptions: https://bit.ly/2NDWgUj

Book a shelter appointment for adoption: https://v2.waitwhile.com/ lists/orangecountyani/join

In July, find your Quarantine Buddies: Adopt a shelter pet. Both dogs and cats will be adoptable for a $10 fee. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.