Adoptable dog Burke loves belly rubs and he's waiting to meet you at Orange County Animal Services 

Meet Burke!
Burke (A442849) is a 3-year-old neutered male and he has been patiently waiting for his forever family to come into our shelter and adopt him. He is easily leashed, energetic and playful when he goes outside, and seeks out belly rubs or pats on the head often. Burke has not had any issues with other dogs in the shelter, and he is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home the same day he is adopted. If you would like to meet Burke, links to make an appointment to visit the shelter are below:
Virtual adoptions: https://bit.ly/2NDWgUj
Book a shelter appointment for adoption: https://v2.waitwhile.com/
In July, find your Quarantine Buddies: Adopt a shelter pet. Both dogs and cats will be adoptable for a $10 fee. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.
Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.