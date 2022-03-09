Adoptable dog Barbie was found with wire wrapped around her neck; now she's OCAS' longest resident 

Back in November, our officers responded to a call for an injured dog. Barbie (A483066) was found limping on the side of the road, with barbed wire wrapped around her neck and collar. Our officers were able to impound her and remove the barbed wire. She was brought to OCAS, received medical care, and was placed up for adoption. That was 113 days ago. Barbie is now one of our longest residents, but continues to be walked past in her kennel.

Barbie has not been doing well in the shelter. She has not acclimated the way some dogs do, and her behavior and health are starting to suffer. We still see the sweet and scared dog that was brought in so long ago. We know she just needs to find the right home. Barbie is fearful and untrusting of any other animal. She's slow to trust people, and we can only imagine why. We know life hasn't been easy for her, and shelter life has not made it any better. Barbie would thrive in the right home. A home where she could finally let her guard down and realize not every human is going to mistreat her. A home where she'll receive the love and attention she needs. A home where she could finally be happy.

113 days and counting for Barbie. We're doing everything we can for her. Now it's up to you.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.