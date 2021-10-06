Adoptable Davey enjoys chasing toys and belly rubs; meet him at Orange County Animal Shelter 

Meet Davey!

Davey (A453031) is an 8-year-old neutered male brought to our shelter as a stray. He is a very sweet boy who has been searching for his forever family for over 124 days. Davey is especially happy when he is playing fetch in our interaction yard. He enjoys chasing toys and belly rubs, and is very treat-motivated. Davey is a virtual adoption candidate and available for in-person adoptions as well.

During the month of October, adoption fees will be the standard $55 for dogs and $40 for cats. Adopters can receive additional Trick-or-Treat discounts from the front desk at our "Pumpkin Patch," where they can find discounts of $5, $10, $15, $20 or a box of pet treats. All pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped prior to leaving with their new families.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.