'Ad Astra,' 'Villains,' 'The Wedding Year' and more films opening in Orlando 

Opening this week: Ad Astra Brad Pitt travels into space to track down his renegade father, whose experiments may threaten the underpinnings of life itself. Visit orlandoweekly.com to find out if our Cameron Meier liked the film better when it was called Heart of Darkness or Interstellar. (PG-13)

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice In her amazing lifetime, Linda Ronstadt has been everything from the sweetheart of Southern California to an avatar of Latinx representation. She also recorded a cover of "Allison" that Elvis Costello called "soul-destroying," but I wouldn't expect that moment to be recounted in this career-spanning documentary. Because what kind of bitter asswipe remembers details like those? (PG-13; tentatively scheduled to open Friday at Enzian Theater, Maitland)

Rambo: Last Blood At various junctures, the fifth installment in Sylvester Stallone's Rambo franchise was going to be everything from a "soulful," character-driven prequel to a science-fiction adventure that would have put the title character on the hunt for a genetically engineered creature. What we're getting is somewhere in the middle: a rescue thriller about a kidnapped girl and a Mexican drug cartel. I mean, I'm sure it's fine and all, but I'm not going to lie. I really wanted to see that genetically engineered creature. (R)

Running With the Devil Dutiful crime-syndicate soldier Nicolas Cage has to help his boss (Laurence Fishburne) figure out where their cocaine pipeline is breaking down. Seen any Nicolas Cage movie since 1988? I'd say the problem is just south of his left nostril. (R)

Villains A pair of criminals invade a couple's home, only to learn that their hosts may be more dangerous than they are. "Workmanlike!" says Paste. (R)

The Wedding Year Will a commitment-phobic young woman agree to tie the knot with her beau after they attend a whole mess of weddings in the space of one year? Director Robert Luketic wants you to remember him as the guy who made Legally Blonde and not a single one of the movies he's done since. (R)

Zeroville James Franco directed and stars in this adaptation of the well-received novel about a young man who comes to Hollywood in the late '60s and is disappointed in what he finds. Let me guess: He has to watch Brad Pitt kick Bruce Lee's ass. (R)

Also playing Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles A documentary history of Fiddler on the Roof, the classic stage musical that's the entire reason your hometown Jewish community center had a theater department. (PG-13; playing at Regal Winter Park Village & RPX)

Freaks A 7-year-old girl who's been held captive by her overprotective father may finally get to see the world, thanks to her fascination with a mysterious ice-cream man. Given that the latter is played by Bruce Dern, she probably should have kept her head down. (R; playing at AMC Dine-in Disney Springs 24)

Tokyo Ghoul S This sequel to the cult hit about Japanese flesh-eaters is playing at irregular times on various local screens. If you plan it just right, you can work in a nice dinner. (NR)

– This story is from the Sept. 18, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.