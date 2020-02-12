February 12, 2020 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Plaque Marks

Photo by Dante Torrieri

Plaque Marks

A Valentine's Punk Show, Plaque Marks, and more live music picks this week 

By

Eric Nam

K-Pop solo star Nam headlines a showcase gig at the Beacham to support new album Before We Begin. Trust us, in K-Pop terms, this is an intimate gig. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Beacham, $20-$150

Keegan Matthews & Nikki Om

Pianist Matthews accompanies singer Om on this dinner engagement at the bustling New Standard venue. 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the New Standard, contact organizers for prices

Valentines Punk Show

Fancy-dress punk show and dance featuring the Fatties, Vicious Dreams and Changes from Chattanooga.

9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Stardust Video & Coffee, $5

RickoLus

Jacksonville indie-folk royalty (and half of weirdo hip-hop duo Hurricane Party) RickoLus heads to Thornton Park for a solo gig. 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Falcon, $5 donation

Plaque Marks

Creepoid offshoot band Plaque Marks brings the heavy alongside Dithering and Throwin' Up.

8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Will's Pub, $10

Rock 'N Roll High School

Music Mondays presents the endlessly charming Alan Arkush-directed musical featuring a generous helping of the Ramones.

9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Enzian, $12

Shake the Baby Til the Love Comes Out

Young New York math-rock outfit tours through town with Nashville's Chico. Local support comes from Chapters.

9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Uncle Lou's, $5

This story appears in the Feb. 12, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.`

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Tags:

More Picks »

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Percussionist William Hicks makes a joyful noise as Bl_ank at CityArts Monday night Read More

  2. Black Violin brings the baroque boom-bap to Orlando Read More

  3. R&B boundary-pusher Raphael Saadiq brings his personal new album 'Jimmy Lee' to Orlando Read More

  4. The Black Lips, coming to Orlando, soundtrack 'a world that's falling apart' Read More

  5. Michael Angelo Batio, Jason Aldean, Bloom and more great live shows in Orlando this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation