A Valentine's Punk Show, Plaque Marks, and more live music picks this week 

Eric Nam
K-Pop solo star Nam headlines a showcase gig at the Beacham to support new album Before We Begin. Trust us, in K-Pop terms, this is an intimate gig. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Beacham, $20-$150
Keegan Matthews & Nikki Om
Pianist Matthews accompanies singer Om on this dinner engagement at the bustling New Standard venue. 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the New Standard, contact organizers for prices
Valentines Punk Show
Fancy-dress punk show and dance featuring the Fatties, Vicious Dreams and Changes from Chattanooga.
9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Stardust Video & Coffee, $5
RickoLus
Jacksonville indie-folk royalty (and half of weirdo hip-hop duo Hurricane Party) RickoLus heads to Thornton Park for a solo gig. 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Falcon, $5 donation
Plaque Marks
Creepoid offshoot band Plaque Marks brings the heavy alongside Dithering and Throwin' Up.
8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Will's Pub, $10
Rock 'N Roll High School
Music Mondays presents the endlessly charming Alan Arkush-directed musical featuring a generous helping of the Ramones.
9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Enzian, $12
Shake the Baby Til the Love Comes Out
Young New York math-rock outfit tours through town with Nashville's Chico. Local support comes from Chapters.
9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Uncle Lou's, $5
– This story appears in the Feb. 12, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.`
