A stray kitty who likes playing with toys is waiting for you at the Orange County animal shelter 

Winter (A452707) is 2-year-old spayed female searching for her forever home. This sweet girl was brought to our shelter as a stray and she has been with us for over a month. Winter has quickly become a shelter favorite – she enjoys being petted and playing with toys. Winter has been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and she is ready to go home the same day she is adopted. If you would like to place a virtual adoption inquiry or meet her in person, links to do so are as follows:

For the month of June, it's Purricane Season! Both dogs and cats will be adoptable for a $10 fee. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.