A special Jim Henson screening, an Uncomfortable Brunch and more film events happening around Orlando 

Christmas Jars Movie based on the bestselling novel about a reporter who uncovers the secret behind a holiday phenomenon of money-filled jars being given to people in need. Monday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.19; fathomevents.com.
DanTDM Presents the Contest An interactive in-cinema event from YouTube star DanTDM. Saturday, 12:55 pm; multiple locations; $15; fathomevents.com.
Movie Monday: V for Vendetta Free screening of the adaptation of Alan Moore's classic anti-establishment graphic novel. Monday, 7:30 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.
Movie Nights at Leu: A Quiet Place Jim from The Office stars in this horror film about a family plagued by sound-sensitive monsters. Friday, 6 pm; Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; $6; 407-246-2620; leugardens.org.
A Night with the Goblin King Special viewing of Jim Henson's cult-classic musical fantasy, Labyrinth, starring David Bowie as the Goblin King. Thursday, 7 pm; Modernism Museum Mount Dora, 145 E. Fourth Ave., Mount Dora; $10; 352-385-0034; modernismmuseum.org.
Orlando Babe Ruth Movie Night: The Sandlot Screening of the family-friendly baseball movie. Concessions available. Friday, 5:30 pm; Ben Crosby Field, 2300 Helen Ave.; $5 donation; orlandobaberuth.com.
Parasite Bong Joon-ho's Palme d'Or-winning film in which the class dynamic between two families is thrown off by an interloper. Ongoing; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening of the camp classic with audience interactions, props and a shadow cast. Thursday, 9 pm; Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $12-$24; 407-321-8111.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show with the Rich Weirdos Screening of the movie with the Rich Weirdos shadow cast and musical performances from Marc With a C. Thursday, 10 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $10-$13; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.com.
Shriekfest Horror Film Festival A celebration of the very best in indie horror short films. See 38 short films in one day. Saturday, 2-10 pm; Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $8; 407-804-1722; shriekfest.com.
Spirited Away Hayao Miyazaki's award-winning animated feature about a human girl who gets a job at a spa in the spirit realm. Wednesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.
Uncomfortable Brunch: In the Realm of the Senses Japanese director Nagisa Oshima's controversial film about an affair between a hotel maid and the owner in 1936 Tokyo. Sunday, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Whitman, Alabama Screening of the Emmy-nominated film, followed by a lecture and discussion. Tuesday, 6 pm; Cornell Fine Arts Museum, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-646-2526; cfam.rollins.edu.
– This story appeared in the Oct. 30, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.