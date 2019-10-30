October 30, 2019 Movies » Movie Reviews & Stories

'The Sandlot' is screening at Ben Crosby Field

Photo courtesy of 20th Century Fox

'The Sandlot' is screening at Ben Crosby Field

A special Jim Henson screening, an Uncomfortable Brunch and more film events happening around Orlando 

Christmas Jars Movie based on the bestselling novel about a reporter who uncovers the secret behind a holiday phenomenon of money-filled jars being given to people in need. Monday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.19; fathomevents.com.

DanTDM Presents the Contest An interactive in-cinema event from YouTube star DanTDM. Saturday, 12:55 pm; multiple locations; $15; fathomevents.com.

Movie Monday: V for Vendetta Free screening of the adaptation of Alan Moore's classic anti-establishment graphic novel. Monday, 7:30 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.

Movie Nights at Leu: A Quiet Place Jim from The Office stars in this horror film about a family plagued by sound-sensitive monsters. Friday, 6 pm; Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; $6; 407-246-2620; leugardens.org.

A Night with the Goblin King Special viewing of Jim Henson's cult-classic musical fantasy, Labyrinth, starring David Bowie as the Goblin King. Thursday, 7 pm; Modernism Museum Mount Dora, 145 E. Fourth Ave., Mount Dora; $10; 352-385-0034; modernismmuseum.org.

Orlando Babe Ruth Movie Night: The Sandlot Screening of the family-friendly baseball movie. Concessions available. Friday, 5:30 pm; Ben Crosby Field, 2300 Helen Ave.; $5 donation; orlandobaberuth.com.

Parasite Bong Joon-ho's Palme d'Or-winning film in which the class dynamic between two families is thrown off by an interloper. Ongoing; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening of the camp classic with audience interactions, props and a shadow cast. Thursday, 9 pm; Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $12-$24; 407-321-8111.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show with the Rich Weirdos Screening of the movie with the Rich Weirdos shadow cast and musical performances from Marc With a C. Thursday, 10 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $10-$13; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.com.

Shriekfest Horror Film Festival A celebration of the very best in indie horror short films. See 38 short films in one day. Saturday, 2-10 pm; Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $8; 407-804-1722; shriekfest.com.

Spirited Away Hayao Miyazaki's award-winning animated feature about a human girl who gets a job at a spa in the spirit realm. Wednesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.

Uncomfortable Brunch: In the Realm of the Senses Japanese director Nagisa Oshima's controversial film about an affair between a hotel maid and the owner in 1936 Tokyo. Sunday, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Whitman, Alabama Screening of the Emmy-nominated film, followed by a lecture and discussion. Tuesday, 6 pm; Cornell Fine Arts Museum, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-646-2526; cfam.rollins.edu.

This story appeared in the Oct. 30, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

