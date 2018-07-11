A secret speakeasy-style coffee shop opens in Orlando this week, Tactical Brewing is in soft opening, plus more in local foodie news 

OPENINGS

Frenchpressery will open its membership-only speakeasy coffee shop July 13, 18, 20, 24, 26 and 30 at a secret location. Visit frenchpressery.com for more ... La Kuma, specializing in Japanese-style coffee and tea, has opened in Longwood ... A new week, a new opening date set by Baldwin Park's Meza Mediterranean Grill. This time it's July 16 ... Also in Baldwin Park, Tactical Brewing Co. is now in its soft opening phase ... We already told you that Aardvark Beverages on South Ferncreek Avenue opened its coffee bar last month, and now we can tell you the store has officially opened its restaurant. The menu offers flatbreads, sliders and salads ... Danny & Pat's has moved into the Schumann's Jager Haus space at 25 W. Church St. downtown ... Stasio's Italian Deli & Market is coming along nicely in the Milk District. Look for it to open later this month ... Little Greek Fresh Grill will move into the space formerly occupied by Tabouli's Grille in Altamonte Springs ... Look for Park Pizza & Brewing Co., the latest restaurant by the Tavistock Restaurant Collection, to open in Lake Nona ... Also in Lake Nona, Bolay, a fast-casual build-your-own-bowl joint, will open on Narcoossee Road ... A location of Chronic Tacos, a chain with outposts in the U.S., Canada and Japan, will open later this summer in the Fountains at Bay Hill plaza in Dr. Phillips ... My Turkish Cafe has opened on East Semoran Boulevard in Apopka.

NEWS

K Restaurant in College Park has launched Grilling in the Garden, a summer dining series that will run every Thursday from 5-9 p.m. beginning July 12. Chef Ryan McLaughlin's menu will be a "celebration of what's seasonal and what you would expect if you went to someone's house in the summer for a backyard barbecue."

EVENTS

Bites & Bubbles hosts a Bastille Day Wine Dinner Saturday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m. The four-course meal with wine pairings goes for $75 per person ... Delicious Disney: A Chef Series celebrates the 80th anniversary of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs with an exclusive meal at Citricos by chef Dominique Filoni and Victoria & Albert's executive chef, Scott Hunnell, at noon on Saturday, July 21. Cost is $175. For reservations call 407-939-5773 ... Also on Saturday, July 21, Paddlefish presents an interactive workshop on Prohibition-era cocktails. "Students" will learn to make a Sazerac, a French 75, and two Paddlefish originals and yes, they're allowed to taste their work.

