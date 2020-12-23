A premium matcha cafe, Hainan chicken rice, Whiskey Cake and more Orlando food news 

OPENINGS: Matcha Café Maiko, offering premium green-tea ice cream, floats, frappes, teas and more, has opened at 639 N. Mills Ave. The cafe uses organic ceremonial-grade matcha imported from Kyoto, Japan ... Whiskey Cake, a restaurant concept by the same group behind Sixty Vines, will open a location in Altamonte Springs next year ... Uncle Sung Chicken + Rice, a virtual kitchen serving Singapore-style Hainan chicken rice (poached chicken thighs and garlic rice cooked in chicken stock accompanied by ginger, scallion and garlic chili sauce) is open for business. Visit @followunclesung to order ... From the rumor mill: Thomas Ward of Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa is looking to open a pizza concept in the area.

Chicken Fire, the much buzzed-about hot Nashville chicken concept, has opened a permanent location in the old Fratello's space in the Coytown Shopping Center next to iFresh Market ... The Salty Donut, a boutique bakery specializing in donuts that are a little crunchy on the outside and soft and moist on the inside, has opened on Corrine Drive in Audubon Park ... Orlando Meats will open Jan. 2 in their new home in the Ravaudage complex next to the New Standard ... Purple Ocean Superfood Bar, the food truck operator specializing in açai bowls, will open its first brick-and-mortar location in Waterford Lakes Jan. 2 and a second location after that in the old barbershop space at 1110 N. Mills Ave.

NEWS + EVENTS: Michael Cooper, former chef de cuisine at Luma on Park, is the new executive chef at the Osprey in Baldwin Park ... Yugiri Ramen Project, by former Kabooki Sushi sous chef Mike Evans, will open this week. Order ramen by visiting yugiriramenproject.com, then pick it up at the kitchen located at 18 N. Dollins Ave. — or have it delivered ... Chef Alfred L. Mann is relaunching his famed BBQ stand, Munchie's Live BBQ, as an immersive, interactive experience Jan. 4 in Gotha, Florida. Visit facebook.com/munchieslivebbq for more ... Scores of restaurants — Nikki's Place, Ravenous Pig, Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe, Soco, Knife & Spoon, Terralina and Paddlefish, to name just a few — are offering special holiday meals, so go out and support your favorite local restaurant. And, above all, have a safe and satiating holiday season.