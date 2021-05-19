A 'pigzzaria,' a new rooftop deck opening, an old rooftop deck being reopened, and other Orlando food news 

OPENINGS: Pigzza, a pizza joint by Pig Floyd's owner Thomas Ward and Al Palo of Stasio's Italian Deli, will open in Mills 50 this fall. The "pigzzaria" will fire out pies from the cool building at 1050 N. Mills Ave., next door to Will's Pub ... Over in Ivanhoe Village, the Harmon Photo building will soon be home to a bar/restaurant with a rooftop deck. A tenant hasn't been announced as yet, but that shouldn't take too long ... Portillo's, purveyor of Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef, has (once again) announced an opening date for its Villages at O-Town West location. It's now June 15 ... Bites & Bubbles will open at the end of the month in the space most recently occupied by Belicoso Cigars in Mills Park ... Look for a second location of Taglish to open next month in the University Commons Plaza by UCF.

NEWS+EVENTS: Smokemade Meats + Eats, a venture by Tyler Brunache offering Central Texas-style barbecue, will pop up from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Whippoorwill Beer House; 1-7 p.m. on May 30 at Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., and 6-9 p.m. June 5 at Conrad's Shanty ... The Osprey in Baldwin Park will host an extravagant Seaside & Scotch chef's dinner at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. Executive chef Michael Cooper will present a "seaside-inspired" seven-course menu paired with cocktails made from Compass Box Scotch. Cost is $125. Visit theospreyorlando.com for tickets ... Digress Wine and Duck & Drake Kitchen host an installment of their Supper Club Series May 29 with seatings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The three-course menu with wine goes for $35 per person. Visit exploretock.com/duckdrakekitchen for tickets.

