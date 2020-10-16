A note about Orlando Weekly's Oct. 14 cover

click to enlarge
The lovely and generous artist-activist Lena Wolff
has been working hard this year, even more than usual, on get-out-the-vote efforts. The full series of "Your Vote" postcards and posters that she designed with Lexi Visco is free to download at YourVoteCampaign.com
, and we encourage you to make use of it – the designs are spot-on and non-partisan*, as is the goal of participatory democracy.
But we know we aren't alone when we admit ... we don't have a printer at home. Luckily for us (and everyone else in Orlando in the same boat), we have something better: We have a real live printing press and a press run of at least 25,000!
So we reached out to Wolff, who was gracious enough to allow us to use the "Your Vote" designs in our pages. That means that YOU can go out and pick up a copy or five, and pull out the center spread — which consists of two ready-to-hang posters. Put them somewhere public!
You'll find these posters on pp. 22-23 of our Oct. 14 issue.
You can also use our Oct. 14 cover to make postcards, although this will take a bit more time on your part: You'll have to cut them out and glue to cardstock. Remember, the postcard needs to be at least 3.5 by 5 inches and no more than 4.4 by 6 inches to be mailed with standard postage (a postcard stamp is 35 cents). I've been getting a crapton of cardstock sent to my house for the past few months that looks like this
and I can't think of a better way to redeem its sorry existence than to repurpose it with the help of our cover, a glue stick and a pair of scissors.
So, where to find a physical copy of Orlando Weekly
? By the way, yes, we are still producing and circulating a print issue every week — we haven't missed a single week, layoffs be damned
. We did slim down our drop-offs at the beginning of the pandemic, but we're starting to ramp them back up. Your best call is to use this map
to find your nearest drop spot.
Wear a mask while you're out there and DO NOT FAIL TO VOTE!!
* Unless you consider "saving the planet" and "treating all people fairly" to be partisan issues, in which case — speaking only for myself here — kindly fuck off
.
