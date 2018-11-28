A new King Bao location is now open, Jack and Honey's coming to Ivanhoe, plus more in Orlando foodie news 

OPENINGS

MX Taco, from former Ritz-Carlton Cancun chef de cuisine Ryan Manning, will open in the space previously occupied by Arepas & More in the Milk District this January ... Hammered Lamb owners Jason Lambert and Joe Colón-Acevedo will open a 24-hour diner next door called Jack and Honey's. Look for it to open next spring at the earliest ... Another location of King Bao has opened at Alafaya Trail and East Colonial Drive ... French steakhouse chain La Boucherie has opened in the former Graffiti Junktion space in the Bayhill Plaza off Turkey Lake Road in Dr. Phillips ... Kabooki Sushi will open its second location in the former Kokino Restaurant space in the same plaza this February ... Look for another Manny's Original Chophouse to open before the end of the year in Altamonte Springs at the intersection of state roads 436 and 434 ... Audubon Park has a new food truck – St. Vic's Smoke Shack is now parked at the Marathon gas station on Corrine Drive ... Pea Pod Pierogie Co. has opened at the Plant St. Market in Winter Garden ... Over in Disney Springs, Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill has opened.

CLOSINGS

Pita Pit on Orange Avenue downtown has closed ... Wonton Asian Kitchen on Fairbanks Avenue has closed, but the owners promise "a very new and exciting restaurant" will open in the space soon.

NEWS/EVENTS

Sweet & Savory, a night of desserts, drinks and decadence, takes place Thursday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Veranda in Thornton Park. Cost is $40; $65 VIP. More info: sweetandsavoryorlando.com ... The James Beard Foundation Celebrity Chef Tour returns for its fourth consecutive year at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Ravello at the Four Seasons Resort. Chefs include Chad Johnson (Epicurean Hotel), Rich Rosendale (Roots 657), Yuhi Fujinaga (Morimoto Asia) and Angel Betancourt (The Ocean Club, Bahamas) alongside the resort's chefs, including Fabrizio Schenardi and Rabii Saber. The feast will feature four appetizer stations, a four-course dinner with wine pairings, and a two-course dessert. Cost is $235 per person ... Cress Restaurant's Hari Pulapaka and Third Wave Cafe's David Moscoso collaborate on a sustainable seafood dinner Tuesday, Dec. 11, at the New Smyrna restaurant. The five-course meal costs $95.

