À La Cart food truck park opens this weekend in the Milk District, Tre Bambine coming to downtown Orlando, plus more in local foodie news 

OPENINGS

Henry Moso will open a second Kabooki Sushi in a former restaurant space off Turkey Lake Road in Dr. Phillips early next year ... Karim El-Sharif will open Lotus Asia House in Pointe Orlando later this year or early next year. The pan-Asian restaurant will move into the space formerly occupied by RA Sushi ... Hopdoddy Burger Bar will also open around the same time in the old Funky Monkey space at Pointe Orlando ... Del Monte Mexican Grill has opened off Howell Branch Road in Winter Park ... Vera Asian, a quick-service "modern Asian eatery," will open early next year in Lake Mary next to TooJay's in the Lake Mary Centre ... Tre Bambine, the Italian street food concept by Jacquelyn Angiulli, hopes to open next month in the old Spice Modern Steakhouse space on East Central Boulevard downtown ... Ford's Garage, serving prime burgers and craft beer, has opened at the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets ... À La Cart food truck park will soft open in the Milk District on Sunday, Nov. 18. The open-air pavilion will host five food trucks and offer indoor seating, lawn games and a 15-tap bar offering craft beer, cider, wine and cold-brewed coffee on draft.

CLOSINGS

Bravo Cucina Italiana in Dr. Phillips has closed.

NEWS/EVENTS

Norman Van Aken is no longer affiliated with 1921 Mount Dora. The restaurant's owners and the James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef agreed to part amicably. Camilo Velasco will remain at the kitchen's helm ... Francisco Galeano has been appointed executive chef of Tapa Toro following Wendy Lopez's departure to Reyes Mezcaleria. Galeano has also launched a new winter menu – I'm eyeing piquillo peppers stuffed with Moroccan-spiced lamb as well as panko-crusted eggplant with romesco sauce, seasonal chutney and local honey ... The Pharmacy stages a "Holiday Chopped Challenge" Saturday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. Teams are pitted against one another in a timed mystery basket challenge featuring local farms' produce & Florida Fresh Meats. Cost is $65 ... The Taste of Africa Food & Music Festival takes place Saturday, Nov. 17, from noon to 9 p.m. at Eagle Nest Park in MetroWest. Admission is $10.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to

dining@orlandoweekly.com