A 'Jesus Christ Superstar' sing-along, an NFL player takes 'The Medicine,' and more film events in Orlando this week 

Cartoons & Cereal Enjoy a breakfast cereal bar while watching cartoons of yesteryear every second Saturday morning. Saturday, 10 am-1 p.m.; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson.

Jesus Christ Superstar Sing-Along Sing along with the '70s musical film. Special appearance by Ted Neeley, who played Jesus in the film. Sunday, 7 p.m.; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $15; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Maitland Movie in the Park: E.T. – The Extra Terrestrial Come early for movie trivia, free popcorn and a kids' craft starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m.; Maitland City Hall, 1776 Independence Lane, Maitland; free; 407-539-6223.

Popcorn Flicks in the Park: The Three Stooges Meet Hercules Larry, Moe and Curly are transported back in time to ancient Greece, where they meet Hercules. Thursday, 8 p.m.; Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org.

Saturday Matinee Classics: The Night of the Hunter Groundbreaking film about a religious fanatic and serial killer who visits a small town looking for hidden treasure. Saturday, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

The Sound of Music Sing-Along Raise your voice in song with the Von Trapp family at this free family-friendly movie screening and sing-along event. Saturday, 1 p.m.; Maitland Public Library, 501 S. Maitland Ave., Maitland; free; 407-647-7700; maitlandpubliclibrary.org.

The Medicine Special one-night screening of a documentary exploring the science and lore behind the ayahuasca plant. The film follows former NFL safety Kerry Rhodes and actress AnnaLynne McCord as they drink ayahuasca for the first time. After the screening, there will be a Q&A with the director of the film, Farzin Toussi. Monday, 6 p.m.; Soul Quest Ayahuasca Church of Mother Earth, 1371 Hancock Lone Palm Road; $10-$13; 407-360-6297.

Tokyo Godfathers The acclaimed classic from director Satoshi Kon (Perfect Blue, Paprika) returns to theaters in a brand-new restoration, with an all new English-language dub. Co-written by Keiko Nobumoto (Cowboy Bebop), Tokyo Godfathers is by turns heartfelt, hilarious and highly original, a tale of hope and redemption in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. Wednesday, 7 p.m.; various local theaters; $14; fathomevents.com.

