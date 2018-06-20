A Hopdoddy Burger Bar is coming to Orlando, Annie's Roti Shop & Bar has opened, and more in local foodie news 

OPENINGS: Agave Azul pushed back their planned June 18 opening, but will open those doors any day now in Winter Park on South Orlando Avenue ... Cafe Fructos Selectos will open its second Colombian coffeehouse on the ground floor of the 55 West building on Church Street, next to California Tortilla, in late summer or early fall. The original CFS sits on West New England Avenue in Winter Park's Hannibal Square ... Look for a Lucky's Market to open in the new-and-improved Wekiva Riverwalk plaza in Apopka ... Austin, Texas-based Hopdoddy Burger Bar will open later this year in the space vacated by Funky Monkey Wine Co. in Pointe Orlando ... Fort Lauderdale-based fast-casual chain Gyroville will open an eatery this fall in the Reedy Plaza on Colonial Drive near Dean Road ... Look for Pio Pio to open on South Semoran Boulevard near Curry Ford this fall ... Annie's Roti Shop & Bar has opened in the old Mama Nem's space on South Kirkman Road.

NEWS: The Smiling Bison has ceased its weekday lunch service. The good news: They're adding Sunday brunch beginning June 24 (see the opening event below). Smiling Bison already offers a Saturday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ... Until the end of the month, guests at Paddlefish can enjoy a bottle of Negroamaro Rosato and six oysters for $40 on the restaurant's third deck.

EVENTS: The Smiling Bison and Bitters & Brass collaborate on an event dubbed "The Big Lebrunchski" Sunday, June 24, from noon to 4 p.m. ... The Orlando Public Library welcomes Alica from Alica's Pepperpot on Monday, June 25, at 6:15 p.m., to show you how to make Guyanese-style roti in celebration of Caribbean Heritage Month. Visit ocls.info for more ... Joe and David Creech of Hunger Street Tacos whip up a meal inspired by the street vendors and home cooks of Mexico at the Emeril Lagasse Foundation Kitchen House Thursday, June 28, from 6-8:30 p.m. Cost is $25.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com