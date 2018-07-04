A few places to find fantastic frozen treats in Orlando 

DaJen's Vegan Cafe & Creamery

Jenn's coconut-based Irie Cream is so crazy-creamy it's converted non-vegans. Alongside the usual suspects like coffee, vanilla and chocolate, there are Jamaican-inflected faves like soursop, Grape-Nuts (trust us on that one if you've never tried it before) and "Rum Raisin' the Roof" (for which the raisins soak in rum for three weeks). If her tiny Citgo spot's not open, find velvety vegan Irie Cream at Valkyrie Doughnuts and Peterbrooke Chocolatier. 4845 N. Orange Blossom Trail, 407-286- 4983, dajeneats.com.

Domu

Domu's soft-serve cones are tastefully small, not the giant whoppers you'll find some places, but that's fitting in a bar/restaurant – they serve as appetite-whetters or meal-enders, not the main event. But like most dishes served in Sonny Nguyen's realm, this ice cream packs a concentrated punch of flavor. Tastes rotate constantly, but recent featured flavors have been Vietnamese coffee, raw milk with honeycomb, and taro studded with Fruity Pebbles. 3201 Corrine Drive, 407-960-1228, domufl.com.

Midnight Sun Ice Cream Sandwich Co.

How do we love thee, Midnight Sun? Let us count the ways. Midnight Sun's ice cream sandwiches are huge, and the flavor combinations are, well, insane – like Parmesan-medjool date ice cream, or strawberry-pine nut macarons, or malted vanilla-chocolate chunk-bacon buttercrunch ice cream on coffee-potato chip cookies. Whew. Check their traveling schedule at midnightsunicecream.com.

Wondermade

The only thing better than artisan marshmallows is locally made artisan ice cream based on those marshmallows. Wondermade, the Sanford-based makers who have garnered a national following with their booming mail-order marshmallow business, also serve ice cream at their brick-and-mortar store. (It's a little treat just for locals.) Traditionalists can go for salted caramel or blueberry cobbler, but adventurers should try the avocado, cornbread or maple bacon flavors. 214 E. First St., Sanford, 407-205-9569, wondermade.com. —JBY