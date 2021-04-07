A fast-casual Moroccan restaurant opens near Valencia, a beloved bagel delivery service goes brick-and-mortar, and more in our local food news roundup 

OPENINGS: TajineXpress, a Moroccan restaurant offering halal food, has opened on North Goldenrod Road near Valencia College Lane ... Swine & Sons will open a new location in the beer garden at Tuffy's Bottle Shop in Sanford. Owners Rhys and Alexia Gawlak will add bar snacks to their existing menu to complement Tuffy's roster of house-made beverages. Future plans call for a fully functional, live-fire smokehouse featuring aboveground pits for whole-hog barbecue, sausages and more ... Double O's Coffee, by father-and-son tandem Kurt and Colby O'Brien, will open a trio of beach-themed drive-through coffee joints, in Apopka, Ocoee and East Colonial Drive near UCF ... Look for SASA Sushi Garden to open inside the Meliá Orlando Suite Hotel in Celebration later this month ... Jeff's Bagel Run, the delivery-only concept by Jeff Perrera, will open a brick-and-mortar location in Ocoee at the Maguire Crossings shopping center. They've got a Kickstarter campaign going to help them purchase a commercial oven and refrigeration ... Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream will open a counter inside the soon-to-open Foxtail Coffee location at Howell Market Lane in Winter Park ... The Oliv Bar, a micro martini bar, has opened in a space at 745 N. Magnolia Ave. ... Bites & Bubbles will move out of its current location at 912 N. Mills Ave. and into the former home of Segafredo Espresso, Four Rebels Taco Kitchen and Belicoso Cigars in Mills Park this May. Last day of service in the current location is April 10.

EVENTS: Orlando Brewing will host Vegan Brews & BBQ this Sunday from 3-7 p.m. ... Soul food festival Taste of Soul goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 24 at Festival Park. Admission is free ... This year's Epcot Food & Wine Festival will run from July 15 to Nov. 20.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com