October 03, 2018 Arts & Culture » Visual Arts

Email
Print
Share
“New Generation” by Elizabeth Catlett

“New Generation” by Elizabeth Catlett

A dual-location exhibition in Winter Park colorfully portrays scenes of the African American experience 

Radiant truths

By
VIBRANT VISION: AFRICAN DIASPORA & AFRICAN AMERICAN ARTISTS’ WORKS FROM THE JONATHAN GREEN AND RICHARD WEEDMAN COLLECTION
through Jan. 12, 2019
Alice and William Jenkins Gallery, Crealdé School of Art 600 Saint Andrews Blvd., Winter Park
Hannibal Square Heritage Center 642 W. New England Blvd., Winter Park
407-671-1886
crealde.org
free

Jonathan Green lives and works today as an artist and collector in Charleston. But he grew up in the small Gullah community of Gardens Corner, South Carolina, and it's from there that his inspiration springs. Peopled by the descendants of ex-slaves, the Gullah communities of the Lowcountry still enshrine West African art and traditions.

For Vibrant Vision, Green and his curator, Richard Weedman, selected paintings, drawings and sculpture from his collection that colorfully portray truths of the African American experience. The Crealdé and Hannibal Square galleries pack a powerful one-two punch, knocking out the myth that no one buys art: Green and Weedman buy art, and lots of it. This bifurcated exhibition shows us a tiny fraction of the amazing work they've amassed over the last 40 years.

The Jenkins Gallery at Crealdé's main campus, a simple square room, is highlighted by Afro-Cuban artist Reynier Llanes' "The Revelation," an allegorical Madonna and child revealed to three men in a fragile little boat. Arrayed around this mythopoetic Caribbean scene are works by Romare Bearden, William Sylvester Carter and Ernest Crichlow, veteran WPA artists, among others. Most work by these masters dates from the peak of their careers. Bearden's 1988 "Dockside Market," for example, is a watercolor in his late Caribbean style, showing aquatic blues and greens framing soft black faces around the dock.

In contrast, Hale Woodruff's severe black-and white linocut "Returning Home" is a slice of 1930s African American social realism: Between haphazard shanties, a tired man ascends a rickety staircase. Green and Weedman's collection shines a light upon scenes like this. Black artists, nearly invisible in the major museums, are here revealed, working with the simple scenes of life as well as some of the more uncomfortable truths of injustice and poverty.

click to enlarge “Fruit Pickers,” by Jonathan Green
  • “Fruit Pickers,” by Jonathan Green

At the Hannibal Square Heritage Center, the second floor gallery extends the show with works by still more artists. Jacob Lawrence's "The Capture" is a poignant silkscreen print of the capture of Haitian revolutionary Toussaint L'Ouverture: slumped astride a white horse, defeated, roped to his captors. Lawrence's paintings depict many epic struggles of African Americans and here, in this smaller room, this one feels somehow larger than life.

Green's paintings of his Gullah roots hold their own among these giants. His "Fruit Pickers" is semi-abstract, with deep colors and a thick, brushy texture conveying a certain strength and dignity in the working adult and child figures, a depth of feeling showing through the scene. Artists like Green, who also collect, express their vision beyond the canvas.

Green and Weedman's collection comprises works of great beauty – work that extends history's reach into uncomfortable corners of the past. Art delivers truth to the brain quickly, and a bit about the past is delivered through these artists. In these times where truth seems elusive, these exhibits let you see a little bit of it for yourself.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Visual Arts »

Latest in Visual Arts

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Here’s a Halloween Horror Nights strategy to see maximum houses with minimum line-waiting time Read More

  2. Applications are open for Fringe 2019, WDPAC adds ASL interpreters, plus more in Orlando theater news Read More

  3. Sorry, SeaWorld: I was wrong. Attendance is up, free beer is a win, and Rudolph will be back in December Read More

  4. How to get ahead in show business: Kathy Griffin tells all Read More

  5. Orlando’s theater community remembers Barbara Solomon, the brassiest booster a cultural community could have Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation