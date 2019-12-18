A dozen adoptable Orlando dogs who would love to find a home for the holidays 

For the past two years, we've run a "12 Cats of Christmas" cover feature, and while those were a hit, we've gone all-out heartwarming with this year's inaugural "12 Dogs of Christmas." Because nothing says seasonal and Baby Yoda-level cute than an adorable pooch wrapped in a wintry scarf.

All of these puppers are currently adoptable (as of press time) from the Orange County Animal Shelter, and warm thanks are in order to Paul Wean, Joan Reines and the tireless team behind Pawsitive Shelter Photography (motto: "Saving good pets through better photography") for creating heart-melting and festive moods for our cover stars.

So if you can find room in your hearts and homes this holiday season, be a combination heroic Santa Claus, heart-three-sizes-too-big Grinch, and Polar Express Conductor and make these li'l doggies' wishes come true.

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a bouncing ball.

Pantera (A249104)

NAME: Pantera (A249104)

GENDER: Female

AGE: 4

STAR SIGN: Scorpio

THINGS THAT MAKE ME HAPPY: Infinite scratches behind my ears

GUILTY PLEASURES: Reality television (I actually can see what's on the screen)

JOBS BEFORE MODELING: Professional fetcher

PEOPLE I ADMIRE: Clifford

HIDDEN TALENT: Can win every staring contest

AMBITIONS: Singlehandedly render Ring technology obsolete

FAVORITE THING TO DO WHEN MY HUMANS ARE AWAY: Singlehandedly render Ring technology obsolete

Dotty (A443948)

NAME: Dotty (A443948)

GENDER: Female

AGE: 3

STAR SIGN: Aries

JOBS BEFORE THIS: Human-walker

HIDDEN TALENT: My fur is in proven fact softer than velvet

WHAT IS YOUR IDEA OF PERFECT HAPPINESS? The perfect balance of quantity and quality in belly rubs

PERSON I MOST ADMIRE: Snoopy

DREAM OCCUPATION: "Dogs Playing Poker" painting model

Mr. Blue (A444037)

NAME: Mr. Blue (A444037)

GENDER: Male

AGE: 3

STAR SIGN: Gemini

TURN-ONS: Head scratches, squeak toys, the occasional lick of soft-serve ice cream

FAVORITE ACTIVITIES: Answering the immortal question "Who's a good boy!" with an excited bark and/or yelp

PERSON I MOST ADMIRE: Tie: Odie, Laika

FAVORITE HANGOUT: Wherever you are

IF I COULD GO ANYWHERE, I WOULD GO: On a dog park world tour

Buddha (A443770)

NAME: Buddha (A443770)

GENDER: Male

AGE: 11

THINGS THAT MAKE ME HAPPY: Lounging in the shade of the Bo Tree

GUILTY PLEASURES: Logging into your Facebook account and shitposting in the "This Cat Is Chonky" group

FAVORITE SONG: "Bodhisattva," by Steely Dan

JOBS BEFORE THIS: Richard Gere's emotional support animal

PEOPLE I ADMIRE: The Dalai Lama

HIDDEN TALENT: Staring deep into your soul, divining all your hidden secrets and insecurities, bathing you in the love of the All-One. Also, chewing up an entire roll of toilet paper

AMBITIONS: Heal the world; eat infinite peanut butter

Jewels (A444121)

NAME: Jewels (A444121)

GENDER: Female

AGE: 8

STAR SIGN: Sagittarius

JOBS BEFORE MODELING: None; I was born to strike a pose and pose I shall, forever

HIDDEN TALENT: Finding the light, making cheap clothes look amazing, biting bad photographers in the ass

WHAT IS YOUR IDEA OF PERFECT HAPPINESS? Leafing through international foreign magazines, chewing on the faces of my beautiful competitors

PERSON I MOST ADMIRE: Carmen Dell'Orefice

FAVORITE BLOG: Advanced Style

DREAM OCCUPATION: Being my own glamorous self, darling

Jake Owen (A443915)

NAME: Jake Owen (A443915)

GENDER: Male

AGE: 3

STAR SIGN: Gemini

TURN-ONS: Riding in the car, wagging my tail, fetching the ball, reading The Economist

GUILTY PLEASURES: Watching Hallmark holiday movies

FAVORITE ACTIVITIES: Wearing scarves, shopping for scarves, watching you knit me a scarf, talking to other dogs about scarves

PERSON I MOST ADMIRE: John Maynard Keynes

FAVORITE HANGOUT: The Black Sheep yarn store on Fairbanks Avenue

IF I COULD GO ANYWHERE, I WOULD GO: To live at Martha Stewart's stately Connecticut manor and play with yarn forever

Guinness (A443707)

NAME: Guinness (A443707)

AGE: 2-ish

GENDER: Male

IDEAL VACATION GETAWAY: Any bar patio with a free water bowl

THE TRAIT YOU MOST DEPLORE IN OTHERS: Pretending to throw a ball and not actually throwing the ball

PEOPLE I ADMIRE: Santa

HIDDEN TALENT: Getting the treat out of the Kong toy

FAVORITE THING TO DO WHEN MY HUMANS ARE AWAY: Roll around in their bed

DREAM OCCUPATION: French fry inspector

GUILTY PLEASURE: Cats

SECRET WISH: To get my pilot's license

THINGS I'M GREAT AT: Belly rubs (receiving), ear scratches (receiving), treats (receiving)

FAVORITE BOOK: A Tree Grows in Brooklyn

Seven (A444124)

NAME: Seven (A444124)

STAR SIGN: Capricorn

Age: 4

GENDER: Male

AMBITIONS: To one day have antlers of my very own

WHAT IS YOUR IDEA OF PERFECT HAPPINESS? Having a hand on my belly and a treat in my mouth and a ball in my mouth and a chew toy in my mouth

WHAT IS YOUR GREATEST FEAR? That my new owners will forget about my heartworm treatment even though the cost is completely covered by a generous sponsor

WHAT IS THE TRAIT YOU MOST DEPLORE IN OTHERS? Stinginess

PERSON I MOST ADMIRE: Billie Eilish

DREAM OCCUPATION: Flying reindeer

Lola (A443985)

NAME: Lola (A443985)

AGE: 6

GENDER: Female

WHAT IS YOUR IDEA OF PERFECT HAPPINESS? Going on a car ride

WHAT IS YOUR GREATEST FEAR? That car ride ending at the vet

WHAT IS THE TRAIT YOU MOST ADMIRE IN YOURSELF? My trusting nature

WHAT IS THE TRAIT YOU MOST ADMIRE IN OTHERS? Generosity

WHICH LIVING PERSON DO YOU MOST ADMIRE? My soon-to-be new owners

WHO ARE YOUR FAVORITE WRITERS? I don't know how to read. It's really a miracle that I'm writing this coherently.

IF YOU COULD CHANGE ONE THING ABOUT YOURSELF, WHAT WOULD IT BE? To be able to see in color

ON WHAT OCCASION DO YOU LIE? Sometimes people ask me who's a good girl and I say I am, but I'm never 100 percent sure.

Diamond (A444136)

NAME: Diamond (A444136)

AGE: Around 4

GENDER: Female

STAR SIGN: Libra

FAVORITE SONG IN THE CLUB: "Sweet Caroline," by Neil Diamond

THE TRAIT YOU MOST DEPLORE IN OTHERS: Stingy petting

HIDDEN TALENT: Pooping without making eye contact

DREAM OCCUPATION: Beta testing couch cushions in Silicon Valley

SECRET WISH: To pretend to sniff Trump's butt then bite it. When he's wearing shorts

FAVORITE BOOK: Transcripts of Real Housewives episodes

Joanie (A443371)

NAME: Joanie (A443371)

AGE: 2, give or take a doggy month

GENDER: Female

STAR SIGN: Leo

THE TRAIT YOU MOST DEPLORE IN OTHERS: Clean butts

HIDDEN TALENT: Finding stinky butts

DREAM OCCUPATION: Anesthesiologist

GUILTY PLEASURES: Befriending mail carriers

FAVORITE THING TO DO WHEN MY HUMANS ARE AWAY: Trash Marley & Me on Twitter

BEST FIRST DATE DISH: Shoe smells, butt smells, crotch smells ... or maybe a nice pho spot

Serena (A441159)

NAME:Serena (A441159)

AGE: 2-ish

GENDER: Female

STAR SIGN: Taurus

GUILTY PLEASURES: A long bath

FAVORITE THING TO DO WHEN MY HUMANS ARE AWAY: Meditate, do a little yoga

HIDDEN TALENT: Baiting humans into a game of fetch

SECRET WISH: Make Air Bud a reality

SEXIEST DATE ACTIVITY: A walk in an alley, with a modicum of peeing

FAVORITE BOOK: The novelization of Star Trek but with dogs tho