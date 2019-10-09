A double feature for Fringe hit Disney parodies, Playfest kicks off in November, plus more in Orlando performing arts news 

Next week, the hit Disney parks parody The Animatronicans and its Under New Management sequel will return in a first-ever double feature to raise funds for the Orlando Fringe Festival. Jeff Jones' award-winning sitcom satires will be staged at the Orlando Museum of Art on Oct. 16-27. The revival stars the entire original cast, including Doug Ba'aser, James Keaton, Janine Klein and Josh Siniscalco; Jones promises fans some "tweaks and updates" to both shows. Tickets are now available at orlandofringe.org for $20 each, or $35 to see both shows back-to-back.

Orlando Shakes' Playfest 2019 begins Nov. 1 with two weekends of in-development script readings and playwright talkbalks. This year's seven selected shows include Emily Dendinger's The Grand Illusion Show, Tammy Ryan's The Wake, and Shakespeare and the Zombie Plague of 1590 by Richard Henry and Eric Hissom. You can mingle with the artists at Saturday-night parties; visit orlandoshakes.org/playfest for info and tickets.

Florida Symphony Youth Orchestra, which recently completed a two-week tour of China, has announced the five composers participating in their 2020 composer-in-residence partnership. Ryan McQuinn, Timothy Stulmam, Alex Burtzos, Scott Dickinson and Brandon Martin are each creating works inspired by the theme "Pulse," which will premiere during FYSO's 63rd season. Orlando Science Center hosts FYSO's annual Florida Music College Fair on Oct. 17 for prospective students interested in meeting admissions officers from the state's top performing arts programs.

Now Playing

Pride and Prejudice, through Oct. 13 at Mad Cow ... Desperate Measures, through Oct. 13 at Winter Park Playhouse ... The Addams Family, through Oct. 13 at Osceola Arts ... Into the Woods, through Oct. 20 at Athens Theatre ... Rockin' Horror Premiere, through Oct. 26 at Sleuths' Mystery Dinner ... How I Became a Pirate, through Nov. 10 at Orlando Repertory ... Macbeth, through Nov. 24 at Orlando Shakes.

Upcoming

Once on This Island, Oct. 11-27 at Theater West End ... Encore presents The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Oct. 14 at Dr. Phillips ... A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Oct. 17-27 at Theatre UCF ... Miss Nelson Is Missing!, Oct. 17-Nov. 22 at Mad Cow ... Les Miserables, Oct. 22-27 at Dr. Phillips Center ... Boseman & Lena, Oct. 23-Nov. 17 at Mad Cow ... Orlando Ballet's Vampire Ball, Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at Dr. Phillips Center ... Orlando Opera presents Marriage of Figaro, Nov. 1-5 at Dr. Phillips Center ... When Pigs Fly, Nov. 9-March. 25 at Orlando Repertory ... Escape to Margaritaville, Nov. 12-17 at Dr. Phillips Center.

– This story appeared in the Oct. 9, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.