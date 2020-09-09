A cruel delay, BLM fear-mongering and undelicious marijuana: readers react 

click to enlarge Photo via Office of the Governor

¶ We wrote last week about Gov. Ron DeSantis' silent, late-night extension of his statewide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures (Monday, Sept. 1) for another month. This is his fifth extension of the executive order – which is good – but in August he changed the wording of the order, allowing landlords to begin filing eviction cases in Florida courts – which is very, very bad.

@Matt Rod Just remember all they have said and did nothing to help anyone but themselves. Vote all of them out of office.

@Bernie Walls When is he going to do something about extending unemployment for those whose benefits will run out in September and have been told to expect to be out until at least November?

¶ On Sept. 2, our political columnist wrote about how President Trump's inflammatory and foolhardy fear-mongering against Black Lives Matter protesters, amplified by useful idiots like Matt Gaetz, is playing on the fears of his base and making the country a dangerous place.

@Olivia Powers I'm so scared for the BLM movement. I'm scared for their attending supporters. I'm scared for those officers that put their lives at risk because the system is so fucked up. Everyone is in a Catch-22. The only person that can lower the tension in our nation wants desperately to go back to 1950s life and has no care who lives or who dies to get there.

@Kim Guzma Here is what makes no sense – the GOP and Trump supporters and sycophants say that Trump is the "law and order" president, while the riots, protests and looting are happening ON HIS WATCH. There is a HUGE disconnect there.

¶ The good news is that weed edibles finally got the green light from the Florida Department of Health at the end of August. The bad news is that they took all the fun out of it, banning "icing, sprinkles, or other toppings of any kind" and forbidding Floridian edibles from resembling candy ("Weed edibles finally get the green light from the Florida Department of Health," Aug. 27).

@Nicole Chamaine So I guess that means no THC gummy bears.

@Steven Miranda Good. We're all going to need them by the end of the year.

@Chris Diggs This sounds like a whole lot of government from the less government side. Republicans seriously are the worst.

@Michelle Chambers-Lewis Fine you can have it, but IT WILL NOT BE DELICIOUS!!

@Ron Czarnik NO NOUGAT THIS IS AN OUTRAGE!! For real these rules are idiotic. Imagine if they had such dumb and arbitrary rules about alcoholic beverages.

@Tiffany Taylor Now can we just get recreational already?