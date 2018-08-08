August 08, 2018 News & Features » News

A Central Florida veteran’s wife was deported to Mexico,Publix’s sales increased despite die-in protests and more 

Central Florida military family torn apart after veteran's wife deported to Mexico: For months, Alejandra Juárez fought against federal immigration authorities who wanted to deport her to Mexico, forcing Juárez away from her husband, a U.S. Marine combat veteran, and two American daughters in Davenport. Appeal after appeal was rejected. Facing an Aug. 3 deportation order, a tearful Juárez appeared at OIA Friday to board a plane headed to Mexico. The family's ordeal with immigration authorities began after a 2013 traffic stop exposed that 39-year-old Juárez was undocumented.

Orange County teenager wielding a BB gun killed in officer-involved shooting: Landon Christopher Wooten was killed in an officer-involved shooting after he opened fire on authorities, says Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings. Deputies arrived at Wooten's residence in Paradise Heights to serve him a warrant for burglary and aggravated assault. Upon the deputies' arrival, Wooten pointed a gun at the officers, who then retreated. Hours later, when Wooten exited the house, he was ordered to put his hands up. Wooten then reached for a gun in his waistband before he was hit with nonlethal rounds, and Wooten fired back with what later turned out to be a BB gun. Then at least five SWAT team members opened fire. Wooten was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Publix sales increased over last three months, despite NRA controversy: Publix stores sold $8.8 billion worth of goods during the months of April, May and June, representing a $400 million increase over the same period last year, according to the company's second-quarter results. Those months encompass the time period in which gun reform activists held die-ins at several stores as a response to the company's donations to Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam's campaign for Florida governor – you know, the same Republican who once called himself a "proud NRA sellout," a statement that's haunted his campaign ever since.

Judge knocks proposed ban on greyhound racing from Florida ballot: A circuit judge on Wednesday knocked a greyhound-racing ban off the November ballot, calling the proposed constitutional amendment misleading and "outright trickeration." The amendment was one of eight ballot measures placed on the Nov. 6 general-election ballot by the state Constitution Revision Commission. The proposal sought to ban commercial greyhound racing in the state after Dec. 31, 2020.

Federal judge extends shelter assistance for Puerto Rico evacuees through August: Puerto Rican families displaced by Hurricane María can continue using FEMA hotel vouchers until Aug. 31, according to U.S. District Judge Timothy Hillman. Hillman's latest extension comes after hearing arguments in the case filed by Puerto Rican evacuees and LatinoJustice PRLDEF against FEMA. The evacuees allege the federal agency "arbitrarily, capriciously and unlawfully" cut off the TSA program for displaced Puerto Ricans eight months after María. Victims of other natural disasters were given more time and assistance, the lawsuit alleges.

