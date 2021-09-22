A brand-new dim sum stop in Windermere, Hungry Crab comes to UCF, Rare Tea opens in Thornton Park 

OPENINGS: Dim Dim Sum, a dim sum (duh) restaurant by former Chan's Chinese Cuisine head chef Tony Yeung, has opened in the Grove shopping plaza in Windermere on South Apopka Vineland Road ... Taste of Chengdu has reopened its Baldwin Park location for takeout orders only. No word yet on when the original location on West Colonial Drive will reopen ... Cafe-Boutique Piano will open across the street from Chez Vincent in Hannibal Square next year. According to their Instagram page, they'll offer hyper-focused cuisine "from the East to the West" ... Crumbl Cookies, serving "the world's best cookies," has opened at the Center of Winter Park at 501 N. Orlando Ave. ... Hungry Crab Juicy Seafood & Bar has opened in the UCF corridor at 11726 E. Colonial Drive ... Low-cal restaurant Clean Eatz has opened in SoDo at 2205 S. Orange Ave. ... Bubble tea shop Rare Tea has opened its doors next to Jinya Ramen Bar at 12 N. Summerlin Ave. in Thornton Park.

CLOSINGS: Bubbalou's Bodacious Bar-B-Que has closed its Winter Park location after 35 years, blaming the closure on the pandemic and the "political machine" for making it "more appealing to not work" — despite Florida's punitive unemployment assistance program and expanded federal unemployment benefits having ended months ago in Florida.

NEWS + EVENTS: Visit Orlando's Magical Dining Month has been extended through Oct. 17 ... Grande Lakes Resort's Fall on the Farm Weekends goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every weekend in October at Whisper Creek Farm, featuring family-friendly events as well as food and beverage options from the resort's lineup of restaurants. Cost is $60 ($40 for overnight guests).

