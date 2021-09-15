7-year-old adoptable dog Bricks is protective of his toys — and maybe you! 

Meet Bricks!

Bricks (A445252) is a sweet 7-year-old boy who was surrendered by his previous owner because they were moving and could not take with them. According to them, Bricks knows some obedience commands, is friendly with women and men, and needs work when it comes to being housebroken. He is crate-trained and has not been around cats or other dogs very much, except for interactions here in the shelter. Bricks has shown signs of guarding his toys — he would require an experienced handler to address these issues and give him all the love we know he deserves. Bricks is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home the day he is adopted.

September is the month to FALL in love! No appointments are required to visit the shelter for adoption services. Animal Services will be offering spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped pets for adoption at the standard rate of $55 for dogs and $40 for cats all month.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.