7 sites to delight your eyes in Orlando 

Art and History Museums – Maitland

231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, 407-539-2181, artandhistory.org

This cultural complex includes the Maitland Art Center, a gorgeous Mayan-style National Historic Landmark whose grounds and structures are utterly charming.

Cornell Fine Arts Museum

1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, 407-646-2526, rollins.edu/cfam

Tucked away on the campus of Rollins College, this museum recently received a major gift of contemporary art, the Alfond Collection. Don't miss the art overflow in the lobby and public spaces of the nearby Alfond Inn.

Gallery Eola

818 E. Washington St., 407-793-6982, galleryeola.com

This new Thornton Park white-box space makes up in adventurous curation for what it lacks in size. A great place to start collecting emerging local artists' work.

Orlando Museum of Art

2416 N. Mills Ave., 407-896-4231, omart.org

Nestled into Loch Haven Park, the OMA has undergone a renaissance in past years with shows by major artists as well as homegrown talent. Do not miss the annual Florida Prize in Contemporary Art show.

Redefine Art Gallery 29 S. Orange Ave., 407-648-7060, redefineartgallery.com A tiny space within CityArts, Redefine is the area's most reliable purveyor of cutting-edge graffiti and street art.

Snap Space and Snap Downtown

1013 E. Colonial Drive and 420 E. Church St., 407-286-2185, snaporlando.com

Slick photography-centric galleries – one in Mills 50 in the historic Cameo Theatre and one east of downtown in the 420 East building – host the best art parties in town.

Wells' Built Museum

511 W. South St., 407-245-7535, wellsbuilt.org

Housed in a historic hotel, Wells' Built is a trove of local African-American artifacts.