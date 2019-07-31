Imagine it: you’ve got your map in hand and clear roads ahead. Central Florida is your oyster, and there’s nothing standing between you and the ultimate bachelorette weekend, ice-breaking company outing, vacation with extended family, or any other adventure you can think up.
Nothing, that is, except the journey there.
No matter what travel plans you have in store, reserving a private transportation service is the way to go. With a professional driver behind the wheel of a state-of-the-art charter bus or minibus, you and your fellow passengers can traverse the city in total style and comfort. Even better — when you reserve through trusted providers like National Charter Bus or Falcon Charter Bus, you can leave all the nitty gritty details to the professionals and focus on enjoying the ride.
Not sure where to start? No worries. Here are a few things you should know about Orlando group travel before you start planning your trip:
1. Plan (waaaaay) ahead for the best deals.
This tip applies to both the destination and the trip there. Sure, regional providers like Falcon Charter Bus Orlando offer a 24/7 customer service team that can handle last-minute reservations and itinerary edits. Even if your reservation specialist can get you a bus in as little as 2 hours, when it comes to getting the best rate, procrastination is not your friend.
To get your ideal motor coach at the best price, we recommend reserving your ride at least 3 months in advance in the tourist off-season, and 6 to 9 months in advance if you plan to hit the road in April, May, or June. With everything planned out beforehand — from the where and when to exact pickup and drop-off locations — you’ll spend less time scratching your heads over where to go next and more time actually enjoying your trip.
2. Keep everyone’s interests in mind.
It may seem like a no-brainer, but taking everyone’s special interests into consideration ensures that your group comes home from the trip feeling satisfied. While it’s almost impossible to please every traveler—especially when roaming in a large group—having everyone choose their can’t-miss destination, attraction, or experience means they’ll have at least one itinerary item they can look forward to. Even if you can’t fit in every suggestion into your schedule, you can prioritize attractions that overlap and get inspiration for off-the-wall, lesser known destinations!
3. Comfort is key.
As with crafting your group’s ideal itinerary, it’s important to consider what matters to your passengers when it comes to keeping everyone comfy en route. Are you traveling with serial nappers? Lanky, easily bored teenagers? Workaholics who insist on staying connected?
Considerations such as ultra-plush seating, extra legroom, DVD players, onboard WiFi, and more may be easily overlooked, but these small comforts are what takes your Orlando group transportation to the next level. Whether you need ADA-compliant motor coaches to accommodate wheelchair users or any number of modern amenities to impress even the pickiest of passengers, don’t hesitate to ask your rental rep about your bus options before you book.
4. Rides-hares are a total pain.
... Especially with a group of 10 or more. While ride-share apps and carpools can be quick and easy for last-minute rides and small-scale transportation, you shouldn’t leave your ride plan up to chance when a large group’s fun fate is on the line.
Rather than drawing straws to see who’s driving or waiting for a car service big enough to accommodate everyone, book a bespoke transportation service that’s tailored to your group’s headcount and runs on your own time.
Nationwide providers like National Charter Bus grant planners access to a vast network of motor coaches to choose from. Whether your medium-sized group needs a brisk minibus shuttle across Orlando or you’re a larger group in need of a long-distance charter bus service, reserving just the right vehicle before you embark means no one has to waste time curbside, waiting for a comfortable ride.
5. Travel with the right people.
Let’s be honest. The makeup of your troupe of adventurers can make or break a travel experience. Expert planners know to find the right balance of get-up-and-goers and sit-back-and-enjoy-the-rider to make the most of your next Orlando trip.
Of course, finding the right people doesn’t just apply to who’s boarding the bus. Your next group trip is going to be a one-of-a-kind adventure. So why should you settle for a one-size-fits-all transportation provider?
In short: you shouldn’t.
Your group needs a charter bus provider that will adapt to your fleet and amenity needs, handle every last-minute request, and allow you to set your own itinerary. Rather than compromising—and working around a travel plan that isn’t the best for your passengers—you should invest in a private transportation service that will go the extra mile to make your travels seamless and easy.