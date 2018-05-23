5 cool things to do indoors in Orlando when it gets infernal AF 

Summers in Florida are made for surprise beach trips, lazy river tubing and every once in a while, yelling "Fuck, it's hot!" at your windshield on your way to work. The screaming becomes more pronounced as we inch closer to the scorching, barren hell called "July" in the Sunshine State – the extra soul-crushing humidity, onslaught of aerial blood-sucking pests and torrential afternoon downpours really make it hard to enjoy existing outside your house. The good thing is there are multiple places in Orlando where you can have fun indoors – and most importantly, bask in air-conditioning that you're not paying for.

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games

9299 Universal Blvd., 407-374-0085, andrettikarting.com

Can you have too many exciting things under one roof? Yes, and Andretti Indoor Karting & Games does not care. The entertainment complex includes high-speed electric karts on a multi-level track; a state-of-the-art gaming arcade; an adventure rope course featuring a curved zip line; virtual reality racing simulators; 12 lanes of bowling; and a two-story laser tag arena. Plan for an experience on Andretti's XD Dark Ride, an interactive 3D movie experience that lets you battle enemies with laser blasters.

Astro Skate Orlando

866 S. Goldenrod Road, 407-282-3140, orlando.astroskatingcenter.com

For more than three decades, Astro Skate has been providing locals with a place to let out their inner Sweetness. This beloved skating rink offers lessons, adult nights and hip-hop skate on Sundays. Unlike almost every other tourist attraction in Orlando, it's pretty cheap to stay fresh and have a good time at Astro Skate.

Sea Life Orlando Aquarium

8449 International Drive, 866-228-6444, visitsealife.com/orlando

Located inside the I-Drive 360 entertainment complex, this aquarium boasts a 360-degree tunnel where you can watch sharks, turtles, eels and fish swim above and around you. The aquarium's divers will show you the habitats these marine animals call home and teach you about the superpowers of axolotls (aka Mexican walking fish). If you finish early, you can always head to nearby wax museum Madame Tussauds or get one of the highest views of the city on the Orlando Eye.

Skeletons: Museum of Osteology

8441 International Drive, 407-203-6999, skeletonmuseum.com

Orlando boasts a lot of interesting museums where you can soak up air conditioning and look at eye-catching stuff, but only one is dedicated to celebrating vertebrate life. Skeletons: Museums of Osteology has 500 real skeletons from hundreds of animals all over the world and features cool events for adults, like a skeleton sketchbook party with local artists and Forensic Nights where you can learn to "read" (replica) human skulls.

Topgolf

9295 Universal Blvd., 407-218-7714, topgolf.com

Rent a private bay with a few friends and enjoy a cool afternoon of golf and micheladas while you smack microchipped golf balls toward dartboard-like targets at this 65,000-square-foot, three-floor golf entertainment complex in the heart of Orlando's tourism district. The tech-savvy game automatically tracks your score and gives you instant feedback on that swing. And you don't have to run after the golf balls, either – they're dispensed with a wave of your golf club.