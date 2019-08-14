'47 Meters Down: Uncaged,' 'Good Boys' and more film openings in Orlando 

Opening Wednesday, Aug. 14: The Angry Birds Movie 2 SPOILER: This time, they're QAnon. (PG)

Opening Friday, Aug. 16: 47 Meters Down: Uncaged If you're still missing Shark Week, you're the target audience for Entertainment Studios' chum-churning sequel, in which another set of nubile young chicks is menaced by the corporeal can-openers of the deep. And the filmmakers are really pulling out the stops this time, giving us four nubile young chicks instead of just two. I only wish they had kept their working title, 48 Meters Down – because I like the idea that the more success the franchise enjoyed, the harder it would become for everyone to breathe. You know, like what happened with Grumpy Old Men. (PG-13)

Good Boys When Booksmart tanked earlier this summer, ominous question marks arose over Good Boys, which likewise mines R-rated comedy from the misadventures of a bunch of kids trying desperately to cut loose. At this point, all producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg can do is reassure themselves that Booksmart was a dud not because that aforementioned concept lacks appeal, but because audiences simply don't care about young women. And since these are the guys who brought us Superbad, I'm guessing the idea wouldn't bother them that much. If there's a twist here, it's that the protagonists aren't even of junior-high-school age, instead having to navigate the world of sex, drugs and F-bombs at 12. As Mary Kay Letourneau once remarked, today's kids grow up so fast. (R)

Where'd You Go, Bernadette Like a lot of people, I really enjoyed Boyhood. In fact, I think Richard Linklater should spend a dozen years making every one of his movies, with the codicil that he doesn't get to do anything else in the interim. But for now, he seems committed to churning out another one of these things every couple years or so. His latest is an adaptation of Maria Semple's novel about a wife and mother who goes missing, leaving her 15-year-old daughter to try to track her down. See, this is what I'm talking about: If Linklater had shot the movie like Boyhood, the kid would be 27 by the end. And how illuminating that would be to all of us! (Except for the cast of Good Boys, who would have long ago frozen their brains with meth.) (PG-13)

Also playing: ECCO Comparisons to The Bourne Identity and Memento are being thrown at this tale of a former assassin who's forced to tie together the threads of his past. Also being used: adjectives like "convoluted" and "underwhelming." But hey, whaddaya want for 14 bucks? (R; playing at Regal Winter Park Village & RPX, Regal Waterford Lakes & IMAX and Regal Oviedo Mall)

Them That Follow The religious tradition of snake-handling informs a provocative thriller from the writing-directing team of Britt Poulton and Dan Madison Savage. No, not that Dan Savage – although the other one could give you some decent advice about handling snakes. (R; playing at Regal Winter Park Village & RPX)

–

