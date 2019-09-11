'3 From Hell,' 'Brittany Runs a Marathon' and a 'Friday the 13th' double feature on screens in Orlando 

1989 Film Festival: Look Who's Talking Bruce Willis voices the inner monologue of a newborn in this family comedy. Monday, 11 am; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.
3 From Hell Rob Zombie's follow-up to House of 1,000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects, shown as an unrated cut for a special three-night event. Monday-Tuesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $15; fathomevents.com.
Brittany Runs a Marathon Comedy about a woman who trades the party life for a running obsession. Continuing; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Central Florida CineFest Annual international film festival offering a platform for several emerging filmmakers. Saturday, 3 pm; Sleuths Mystery Dinner Theater, 8267 International Drive; $10-$75; 407-363-1985; sleuths.com.
Dumbo Tim Burton's live-action take. Saturday, 8 pm; Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; free; 407-571-8863; uptownaltamonte.com.
El Norte A newly restored print of the Oscar-nominated 1983 film about Guatemalans who flee violence in their country and attempt to find a home in the United States. Sunday, 2 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.
Friday the 13th Double Feature Screenings of Friday the 13th Part 3 (in 3D) and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter. Friday, 8:30 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson.
Friday the 13th Parking Lot Party Parking lot movie party sponsored by Spooky Empire, showing Friday the 13th and Friday the 13th Part 2. Friday, 8 pm; The Hammered Lamb, 1235 N. Orange Ave.; free; 407-704-3200.
Melrose Film Festival Saturday, 10 am-5 pm; The Dorothy Lumley Melrose Center, 101 E. Central Blvd.; free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.
Movie Monday: Jurassic Park Life, uh, finds a way in this Steven Spielberg blockbuster about cloned dinosaurs run amok. Monday, 7:30 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.
Popcorn Flicks in the Park: Singin' in the Rain Thursday, 8 pm; Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org.
Promare Anime feature film from the creators of Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia. Tuesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.
Saturday Matinee Classics: Sullivan's Travels Film about a Hollywood director who lives as a hobo to research his next film. Saturday, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Star Trek: The Motion Picture Sunday, 1 & 4 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.
You Are Here: A Come From Away Story A feature documentary about the community of Gander, Newfoundland, where 6,500 airline passengers were forced to land on 9/11, inspiring a hit Broadway musical. Wednesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.
– This story is from the Sept. 11, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly.
