'21 Bridges,' 'Frankie,' 'Frozen II' and more films opening in Orlando this week 

Opening this week:

21 Bridges Let's see. There's Beau, there's Jeff, there's Todd ... are we at budget yet? OK, fun's fun, but the bridges here are actually the inanimate kind. (No, Jeff, that still doesn't mean you.) More specifically, they're the 21 bridges that lead out of Manhattan ... until a New York police detective (Chadwick Boseman) shuts them all down to help him trap a pair of cop killers. Boy, that's a scheme not even Chris Christie would have the stones to float. Come to think of it, it's even ballsy by Bane standards. And by ballsy, I mean, "I can't imagine the universe in which this concept is even remotely plausible." But I guess some people will do anything to get out of going to the Bronx. (R)

Frankie Filmmaker Ira Sachs brings together his past stars Greg Kinnear (Little Men) and Marisa Tomei (Love Is Strange) to tell a story about three generations of family who have to explore some thorny relationship issues while on holiday in Sintra, Portugal. Hmm ... Frankie? Sintra? I sure hope the soundtrack includes a rendition of that beloved standard, "It Was a Very Good Yer." (PG-13; opens Friday at Regal Winter Park Village & RPX)

Frozen II Talk about unfulfillable expectations. This thing is going to be considered a failure if it doesn't include another number that's capable of inspiring starry-eyed young princess wannabes and platoons of Marines alike to spontaneously bust out in song. But really, a "My Neck, My Back" only comes along once in a lifetime. In the story, Elsa and her friends are compelled to leave home to seek their personal destiny in a land farther north. Oh, great: They already hijacked Maelstrom, and now they're looking for new parts of Epcot to pillage. At least they waited for the Food & Wine Festival to be almost over. (Visit orlando weekly.com to find out what our Thaddeus McCollum thought. Of the movie, that is. I'm pretty sure he dug "My Neck, My Back.") (PG)

Also playing:

Better Days The scourge of bullying is the fulcrum for this Chinese-made story about a put-upon girl who falls in with a thug. Snag your ticket to this one before the tariffs kick in. Or have I already used that joke 400 times this month? (NR; playing at Regal Waterford Lakes & IMAX)

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Kevin Smith's adorably addled duo went straight from their recent roadshow appearance at Hard Rock Live to a regular multiplex engagement. But I can top that: I saw Alice Cooper at the Hard Rock a week earlier, and six hours later he was selling me strawberry vapes outside the Hideaway. Sure looked like him, anyway. (R; playing at AMC Dine-In Disney Springs 24)

No Safe Spaces Adam Carolla and Dennis Prager host a documentary about the supposed persecution of conservatives on our college campuses. A week from now, I'm going to be buying smack from them outside the UCF Chili's. (PG-13; playing at Regal Winter Park Village and AMC Disney Springs)

