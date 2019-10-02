October 02, 2019 Arts & Culture » Visual Arts

click to enlarge sel-hollywood-horror---courtesy-universal-picturescmyk.jpg

Photo Courtesy Universal Pictures

1st Thursdays summons Hollywood Horror with frightening and gothic local art 

Unleash the haunting visuals of what we fear most at this frightening and gothic art exhibition featuring local artists. October has opened the doors for all spooksters to indulge in paranormal-inspired sculptures, ghoulish paintings, creepy photography and other forms of art. There will be interpretations of classic Hollywood horror films, creepy live-action characters, and a slightly twisted costume contest. OMA is bringing back fortune teller Angelique Luna, and bringing in paranormal investigator Jack Kenna. What's better than a few ghost stories told at a party?

1st Thursdays: Hollywood Horror
Thursday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m. | Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave. | 407-896-4231 | omart.org | $15

