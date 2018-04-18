April 18, 2018 Special Issues » Annual Manual

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Fuel BBQ

Photo by Rob Bartlett

Fuel BBQ

10 reasons to visit Sanford, our charming neighbor to the north 

By
click to enlarge Zoom Air
  • Zoom Air

Less “Orlando North,” as Seminole County officials dubbed it to attract more tourists, than simply north of Orlando, Sanford is one those small charming towns that make you want to say good riddance to the city and hello to the clean, crisp air. Bordered by lakes and a gratifying amount of eclectic culture, it’s both a nature lover’s and a homebody’s cozy Americana dream.

Hollerbach's Willow Tree Café

205 E. First St., Sanford, 407-321-2204, willowtreecafe.com

Come for the German food and beer, stay because you've never felt so comfortable wearing your lederhosen in public.

The Original Christo's

107 W. First St., Sanford, 407-320-0799, theoriginalchristos.com

As grass-roots as they come, the Original Christo's is every inch an O.G. local diner. To hell with all of the trendy eateries, this is real food for real people.

Fuel BBQ

120 S. Park Ave., Sanford, 407-328-4848, fuelbbq.com

Barbecue as it's meant to be served – on a metal tray and without the frills. From there, get down next door at the Alley, a live blues venue owned by the same folks.

Wondermade

214 E. First St., Sanford, 407-205-9569, wondermade.com

Handmade marshmallows (served toasted on sticks or sandwiched in s'mores) and ice cream in flavors like Guinness, pretzel, violet, cornbread and blueberry cobbler are startlingly addictive. Once you pop, you can't stop.

Sanford Brewing Co.

400 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford, 407-732-6419, sanfordbrewing.com

When gastropub meets brewery, this is the result. Try a flight of one of their in-house brews.

Little Fish Huge Pond

401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford, 407-221-1499, littlefish-hugepond.com

Intimate soul performances, pirate parties, hookah-passing and then some – you never quite know what you'll get when it comes to this boozy hangout.

The Stranded Sailor Pub

418 Sanford Ave., Sanford, 407-878-2519, facebook.com/thestrandedsailor

We all have a little stranded sailor in us, so why not be marooned at beer-sea at one of the most laid-back joints in town?

Sanford Riverwalk

Consider this the main vein of Sanford. Spend a day jaunting up and down the city's Riverwalk, and make sure to stop by one of the parks along the way for a breezy rest.

Katie's Landing at Wekiva River

262 Wekiva Park Drive, Sanford, 407-884-2009, katieslanding.com

For those who are paddle-sport happy, this is essentially Mecca. But make sure to call ahead or use their online reservation page, just to be safe.

Zoom Air Adventure Park

3755 W. Seminole Blvd., Sanford, 407-330-0767, zoomair.us

Do you l

Jump to comments

More in Annual Manual

Tags:

  |  

More Annual Manual »

Latest in Annual Manual

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation