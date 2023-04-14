The cool kids guide to Orlando

Orlando is brimming with creative and unique activities for children. If your kids are constantly asking, "What are we doing this weekend?!" — here are some ideas to get your gears turning before you commit to driving somewhere.

Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd., 407-835-7323, ocls.info

Do you have a teen who loves graphic novels and comic books? Go check out the graphic novel section in the Young Adult section at Orlando Public Library, which also features a teen-only lounge. While you're there, talk to your teen about the value of libraries, and the critical importance of books in our society. Also, perhaps your teen — while chilling out in a booth in the teen lounge and immersed in graphic novels — has also noticed the concrete architecture of the building. The downtown library is an architectural gem of Florida, designed by architect John Johansen, who was an internationally known modernist architect. He specialized in the design style called Brutalism, associated with raw surfaces and hard angles. Interesting factoid: Johansen studied with Walter Gropius, who was a founder of the Bauhaus. Gropius' vision was to make art accessible to the masses, not just the elite ... sorta like the library.

Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., 407-246-4278, mennellomuseum.org

Bring a sketchbook, a blanket and some snacks and have a picnic outside the Mennello Museum of American Art. There is no charge to enter the sculpture park and little ones love drawing the birds, the park views and sculptures.

Pirates Dinner Adventure, 6400 Carrier Drive, 407-206-5102, piratesdinneradventure.com

Maybe it's time to change up your family's entertainment options with some dinner theater. If so, sail the high seas of I-4 to Pirates Dinner Adventure! The actors are all super interactive, and your child will surely say, "Arggh!" (In a good way.) It's important to support ventures that include real actors as opposed to purely digital experiences. Word is they might even have the occasional aftershow dance party.

Mural located at SE intersection of South Orange Avenue and East Anderson Street in downtown Orlando

Go mural-spotting around the vibrant corners of Orlando. One of our favorites is the stunning butterfly mural "Midnight Dream" painted by artist Jane Kim of Ink Dwell Studios and commissioned by the Nature Conservancy. This mural brings visibility and raises awareness of the critically dwindling butterfly population. Have some chalk back at home? Try drawing your own butterflies on the driveway or sidewalk. Or even have a chat about garden pollinators.

Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, 407-646-2526, rollins.edu

Visit the Rollins Museum of Art — admission is free, after all — and check out the work they are doing to engage and highlight the permanent collection. While you're there, grab a free art kit courtesy of the museum. Your kids will be dazzled by the gratis art materials and the "Studio Saturdays" art lessons on the museum's YouTube channel. Check out "Poetry Silhouette" or any of the other thoughtful and purposeful educational offerings. The lessons can be accessed any day of the week and are both well-made and enriching. The Rollins Museum of Art brings people together (beyond just Rollins students) through top-notch and culturally relevant programming.

Disney's Animal Kingdom, Walt Disney World Resort, 407-939-5277, disneyworld.disney.go.com

We could highlight any one of the thrilling theme parks in the greater Orlando area popular with children from around the world (and local). The oft-overlooked Animal Kingdom is a favorite with kids. It's a rip-roaring time for younger children, complete with a family-friendly coaster in Dinoland USA. And we would be remiss not to mention the totally cool sculpture in Dinoland created by Mr. Imagination, all out of recycled materials. Mr. Imagination was a renowned folk artist named Gregory Warmack; his works engaged with concepts and themes from Egyptian and African culture and used commonplace, discarded materials in playful and imaginative sculptures. The artist was shot in the stomach in a mugging and despite the trauma he endured through gun violence (as well as other personal tragedies), he used this personal history to inspire his work. His sculpture speaks to grief, abundance, play, transformation (of materials and use) and is a vibrant and continually inspiring work of art.

Packing District Farmers Market, 2178 Packing District Way, 4rootsfarm.org

South Street Farm, 626 W. South St., 404-969-5351, infinitezionfarms.org

Want a break from the monotony and meltdowns that sometimes come with errands and grocery shopping? Change it up and hit the new Farmers Market in the Packing District, open Saturdays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. How many colors can you spot on the veggies? Or go to see real vegetables growing at South Street Farm by Infinite Zion Farms — a public garden in Parramore, it's a wonderful opportunity to enrich your child's knowledge of food and nature. Yum!

Cirque du Soleil, 1478 Buena Vista Drive, Buena Vista, 877-924-7783, cirquedusoleil.com

Cirque du Soleil's current Drawn to Life show completely dazzles children and adults of all ages. Even short attention spans find great joy in the whimsy and awe. Your child may just dance their way through the next 24 hours. No joke!

Gods & Monsters, 5421 International Drive, 407-270-6273, godmonsters.com

My son's favorite outing is to the I-Drive comic store Gods & Monsters. As an avid comic book fan, he loves to pull up a stool and scoot around the aisles. Remember to bring quarters, because you can play pinball and Nintendo here! The extremely helpful staff will surely share their knowledge and enrich your love of the graphic sequential art medium.

Orlando Science Center, 777 E Princeton St., 407-514-2000, osc.org

Go to the Orlando Science Center and participate in the endless exhibition and educational activities about our Earth. My children particularly loved the "Electric Avenue" activities. It sparked their curiosity — no pun intended. After working up an appetite, make your way down to 4Roots Café where you will learn about the incredible and inventive Food Heroes of Orlando. A small veggie and protein bowl for the kids is delicious and nutritious, and doesn't break the bank at $7.99. Another favorite at the Science Center is "The Hive," a well-crafted makerspace presented by the Isaacs Family. This offering empowers children to lead with purposeful explorations. It's incredible to watch young minds engage with the materials and tools in an uplifting and joyful community-based setting.