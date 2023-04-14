Sanford: popular with Orlandoans seeking affordable houses in a small-town atmosphere

Technically, this isn't a neighborhood of Orlando, but Sanford has become a popular bedroom community for Orlandoans seeking affordable houses in a small-town atmosphere. Here you can find just about anything you're looking for, whether it's a unique (non-chain) gastropub and an atmospheric bar for a date night, or something fun for the whole family to do on the weekend — Sanford has you covered. You'll find business owners who actually care about their town on every twinkle-light-lined street, and community members doing everything they can to better the state of Sanford every day.

click to enlarge Lake Monroe / Adobe

HIGHLIGHTS

Busters Bistro, 300 Sanford Ave., Sanford, 407-732-4316, bustersbistro.com

Visit Busters for unusual but delicious eating. Hearty Belgian food? Say less.

Henry's Depot, 212 W. First St., Sanford, 407-548-6931, henrysdepot.com

Can't decide on just one thing? Henry's Depot is the place to go — hit the food hall for a myriad of different choices.

Shantell's Just Until, 503 Sanford Ave., Sanford, 407-878-7785, shantellsjustuntil.com

Shantell's Just Until boasts the cleanest-tasting fried chicken you'll ever eat.

Celery City Craft Beer Garden, 114 S. Palmetto Ave., Sanford, 407-915-5541, celerycitycraft.com

You can't go wrong stopping by Celery City Craft Beer Garden at night: sitting under the twinkling lights in the beautiful Florida weather with one of their 50-plus tap beers or their delicious cocktails is one of the most romantic ways to spend an evening in Sanford.

The Station Bar & Grub, 113 S. Palmetto Ave., Sanford, 407-878-7433, thestationbarandgrub.com

Drop in here for tasty pub food. Trust us and try the juicy fried tenders with all of the "dippers" you could dream of.

Brix & Mortar, 117 S. Palmetto Ave., Sanford, 407-688-3078, thebestwineryever.com

Hit up wine bar Brix & Mortar for a girls' night happy hour.

The Park Dive, 2601 Park Drive, Sanford, 407-942-3767, facebook.com/theparkdivebar

If you're looking for more of a dive bar feel (and who isn't), look no further than the Park Dive. Sit down for a beer once and the owners will remember your name. Plus, they have an awesome patio directly under the flight path for the Orlando Sanford International Airport — the flyovers are too cool.

Throwbacks Sanford, 418 Sanford Ave., Sanford, 407-942-3126, facebook.com/throwbackssanford

Throwbacks is an essential destination for seriously nostalgic gaming.

Magpies Modern General Store, 215 E. First St., Sanford, 407-495-8549, magpiesmoderngeneral.com

Do you like hilarious and somewhat snarky gifts, funky but well-made clothes, and locally focused decor? Look no further.

Maya Books & Music, 204 E. First St., Sanford, 407-321-6504, instagram.com/maya_books_and_music

Pop in to Maya Books & Music to search for literary treasures and a record you love up in their music loft.

Spice Is Nice, 106 S. Palmetto Ave., Sanford, 321-363-1052, spiceisnicegrocery.com

Want to test your spice levels and snack on unique, fiery munchies? This new international heat market has everything.

Thrift on 46, 3442 State Road 46, Sanford, no phone, instagram.com/thrifton46

Revolve, 200 North Entrance Road Sanford, 407-732-4607, facebook.com/revolvesanford

If you're willing to venture out of the Historic District, there are some incredible thrift stores not even 15 minutes away — Thrift on 46 and Revolve — both specializing in secondhand items and wholesale goods that are brand-new at great prices.

Historic Downtown Sanford

Downtown Sanford is nestled along Lake Monroe, so when you get the itch to soak up some Vitamin D, try taking a long walk down by the marina.

Sanford Riverwalk

You can find plenty of people exercising/roller skating, biking and fishing along the Riverwalk trail — and when you inevitably get tired there are swinging benches for you to tap out on ... uh, to enjoy the view from!

Weekend Festivals

If riverside jogs are not your vibe, keep an eye out for one of the hundreds of festivals Sanford has on the weekends — annual events like Sofas & Suds, where you can watch literal couches being raced through the streets, or more frequent happenings, like the recurring Food Truck Fiesta or Art & Jazz nights.

Palate Coffee Roasters, 105 W. Second St., Sanford, 321-363-0661, sanfordcoffee.com

Their drinks are as good as they are aesthetically pleasing. Plus, Palate partners with Love Missions to help bring an end to human trafficking — so you can feel good about your coffee addiction while you're sipping.

Goldsboro Museum, 1211 Historic Goldsboro Blvd., Sanford, 407-585.0692, goldsboromuseum.com

Sanford was built on several historically Black communities, including one of the earliest known Black towns in Florida, Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Museum is an excellent place to start when learning about the history and culture of Sanford and the people at its heart.

Ritz Theater, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford, ritztheatersanford.com

Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, 407-548-6285, theaterwestend.com

There are plenty of ways to tap into local culture and performing arts, such as at the Ritz Theater or Theater West End, both of which are consistently receiving rave reviews on their performances.

Murals

Get your mural fix all over town, but be sure to hit up the 63-foot Hotchkiss Mural on First Street — it's huge and totally happiness-inducing.