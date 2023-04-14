Mills 50 and Colonialtown: culturally diverse, commercially bustling, welcoming to all

The Mills 50 and Colonialtown neighborhoods are hip, culturally diverse, bustling commercial districts, prominently featuring a strong Asian community as a cultural cornerstone. You'll find Vietnamese, Chinese, Japanese, Thai and Korean markets along Colonial Drive — but down on Mills is where you'll really find the fun. Simultaneously a strip where you could meet the love of your life — over drinks, or between sets at a show — and/or just have a blast running into old punk rockers who were anarchists before it was cool (or commodified). The neighborhood is welcoming to meat-eaters (Pig Floyd's), veggie darlings (Plantee's) and serial boba consumers (multiple options) alike. Don't skip: Checking out a show at Uncle Lou's, Will's Pub or its adjoining Lil Indie's and Dirty Laundry. Prepare to search for street parking or Uber, scooter, bike — you get the gist. Hell, get someone to give you a piggyback ride as they do the Naruto run from a neighboring district if it'll get you to your destination in a timely fashion.

click to enlarge Plantees / photo by Rob Bartlett

HIGHLIGHTS

King Bao Mills, 710 N. Mills Ave., 407-237-0013, king-bao.com

A fast casual spot along Mills Avenue with budget-friendly baos (and other eats) to die for.

Pig Floyd's, 1326 N Mills Ave., 407-203-0866, pigfloyds.com

Mills' BBQ mainstay, the rustic, locally owned Urban Barbakoa is an essential stop for BBQ enthusiasts. Also serves cold craft beer on the patio.

Plantees, 1030 N. Mills Ave., 321-206-4271, planteesburgers.com

Need vegan-friendly late-night eats after a show? Or just craving meat-free Mickey-D's? A little (ahem) pricier, but Plantee's will hit the spot. Grab their vegan take on animal fries, too (drools).

The Strand, 807 N. Mills Ave., 407-920 7744, strandorlando.com

A more upscale option. For date night, perhaps? A date with yourself, or someone else(s) — hey, we don't judge.

Tako Cheena, 948 N. Mills Ave., 407-757-0626, takocheena.net

A charming food truck-inspired spot along Mills that serves up inspired Latin-Asian eats.

The Moderne, 1241 E. Colonial Drive, no phone, themodernebar.com

"Flamboyant," "devious" and "spirit-forward" are categories of cocktails served at The Moderne, but could easily describe the vibe inside this upscale social lounge as well. Asian-inspired small plates are also on offer.

Tori Tori, 720 N. Mills Ave., no phone, toritoripub.com

A trendy Japanese cocktail bar (yes, it is a BAR, not just a restaurant) that nonetheless also serves up some impeccably made eats. Has date-night vibes. Also a nice spot to catch up with a friend — or make new ones.

Wally's Bar & Liquors, 1001 N. Mills Ave., 407-440-2800, wallysbarandliquors.com

A landmark dive bar around these parts with long hours and heavy pours. Cash only.

Will's Pub + Lil Indie's, 1042 N. Mills Ave., no phone, willspub.org

One of the best nightlife spots along Mills to grab a drink and see/hear live music. Tip your bartenders and rock on.

Framework Craft Coffee House, 1050 N. Mills Ave., 321-270-7410, facebook.com/frameworkcoffeehouse

Framework now has a permanent home for its "coffee camper" on Mills 50 and is serving up quality creative caffeine on a pay-what-you-can basis. Also fast becoming a hub for art shows and DIY concerts.

Colonial Photo & Hobby, 634 N. Mills Ave., 407-841-1485, cphfun.com

Great place to pop into if you are a photographer (by trade or for fun) and want to geek out a bit.

Out of the Closet, 1349 N. Mills Ave., 407-583-4916, outofthecloset.org

A great opportunity to thrift for a good cause, OOTC is a LGBT-centric thrift chain, where 96 cents of every dollar spent goes toward providing HIV/AIDS care to those in need.

Remix Record Shop, 1213 N. Mills Ave., 407-801-5300, remixrecordshop.com

An independent record shop on Mills that helps keep the area's eclectic record store culture alive. And don't forget to check out their new "South" annex of dance-music vinyl just down the street.

Downtown Orlando YMCA, 433 N. Mills Ave., 407-896-6901, ymcacf.org

A community hub and activity center located along Mills where you can explore everything from Zumba classes to various youth sports and aquatics.

Orlando Urban Trail, orlando.gov

Beyond wandering along Mills, urbanists in the City Beautiful also have other options for staying active. The Orlando Urban trail, stretching from Lake Highland to Winter Park, is a local gem for walkers and cyclists.

The Center Orlando, 946 N. Mills Ave., 407-228-8272,

thecenterorlando.org

A LGBTQ+ support center that offers a plethora of support services and resources — and is especially treasured during this politically turbulent time.

"The Mayor," Loch Haven Park, 900 E. Princeton St., orlando.gov

No, not Buddy Dyer or Jerry Demings — although they're probably (or should be) open to constituent meet-and-greets as well. "The Mayor" is a 200-year-old live oak at Loch Haven Park, one of the oldest trees around, and an awe-inspiring sight to behold.