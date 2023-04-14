Make a date to get your fill of the arts, both visual and performing

With internationally renowned theme parks based right here, it's no surprise that Orlando is a city alive with visual and performing arts — it takes a lot of creative work to make all that magic, and our theaters and galleries showcase all that talent.

GALLERIES & MUSEUMS

Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, 407-647-6294, polasek.org

The Czech artist's former residence is now a gallery, surrounded by gorgeous lakeside gardens full of his bronze sculptures.

Art and History Museums — Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, 407-539-2181, artandhistory.org

The cultural complex includes the Maitland Art Center (a National Historic Landmark), the Germaine Marvel multi-use space, the Maitland Historical Museum, the Victorian-era Waterhouse Residence and the Telephone Museum.

The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, 407-645-5311, morsemuseum.org

This museum features an astounding collection of works by Louis Comfort Tiffany, including a wing dedicated to recreating the essence of Laurelton Hall, Tiffany's Long Island estate.

CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., 407-648-7060, downtownartsdistrict.com/cityarts

The Downtown Arts District is centered in the venerable Rogers-Kiene Building. The historic building recalls Orlando's past; the rotating exhibits within feature local, national and international artists.

Faith Arts Village Orlando, 221 E. Colonial Drive, 407-222-1231, faithartsvillage.com

This ministry housed in an old motel provides individual artists' studios and hosts a monthly open house and art market.

Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, 407-539-2680, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org

Exhibitions and displays of archival photos and historical documents related to the Black experience in evolving west Winter Park.

The Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida, 851 N. Maitland Ave., Maitland, 407-628-0555, holocaustedu.org

The tiny gallery within the Jewish Community Center hosts rotating exhibits that challenge the viewer.

The Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., 407-246-4278, mennellomuseum.org

The space is small, but it packs a lot of punch. It's a showcase for works by folk artist Earl Cunningham and an eclectic mix of local and traveling exhibitions.

Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., 407-836-8500, thehistorycenter.org

This storehouse of archived wonders fills its exhibition spaces with traveling exhibitions as well as homegrown collections and pieces.

Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., 407-896-4231, omart.org

Nestled into Loch Haven Park, OMA displays work by major artists as well as homegrown talent.

Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St., 407-514-2000, osc.org

Provide experience-based opportunities for learning about science and technology — in other words, lets kids get their hands dirty while they learn.

Rollins Museum of Art, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, 407-646-2526, rollins.edu/rma

Tucked away on the campus of Rollins College, this museum houses a robust permanent collection plus the ever-growing Alfond Collection, a body of cutting-edge contemporary works donated by a pair of alumni.

Snap Downtown, 420 E. Church St., snaporlando.com

Slick photography-centric gallery hosts some of the best art parties in town.

Well's Built Museum, 511 W. South St., 407-245-7535, wellsbuilt.org

Housed in 1920s hotel, Well's Built is a trove of local African American history and artifacts.

Zora Neale Hurston Museum of Fine Arts, 344 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville, zoranealehurstonmuseum.com

Featuring the work of contemporary artists of African diasporic descent.

THEATERS & PERFORMING ARTS GROUPS

Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, 386-736-1500, athensdeland.com

DeLand's restored historic theater hosts a resident community theater group.

Bach Festival Society of Winter Park, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, 407-646-2182, bachfestivalflorida.org

BFS presents an annual season of classical music, performed by more than 100 volunteer members as well as visiting artists.

Central Florida Community Arts, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd., 407-937-1800, cfcarts.com

This very inclusive musical arts organization believes every artist of every age should have a cultural platform to connect and perform.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., 407-358-6603, drphillipscenter.org

The airy glass-and-steel cultural facility offers multi-use spaces and theaters hosting touring Broadway productions, dance, live music and local theater.

Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St., 407-436-7800, orlandofringe.org

The Orlando Fringe management team has big plans for this two-theater downtown space: an arts incubator, a year-round season, a new look for Kids Fringe and more.

Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-877-4736, gardentheatre.org

The lovingly restored historic theater in quaint downtown Winter Garden hosts theater, film and family shows.

The Improv, 9101 International Drive, 407-480-5233, theimprovorlando.com

Touring and local stand-ups perform while patrons enjoy dinner and drinks.

Opera Orlando, 407-512-1900, operaorlando.org

This rigorous but always fun company stages adventurous chamber operas and recitals in various venues around town.

Orlando Ballet, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive, 407-418-9818, orlandoballet.org

Orlando's professional ballet company performs at the Dr. Phillips Center, as well as in the auditorium space of their administrative and school complex, Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre.

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, 425 N. Bumby Ave., 407-770-0071, orlandophil.org

Wider fare than just classical music keeps Orlando's only professional orchestra in action, both at the Dr. Phillips Center and at the O.Phil-owned Plaza Live: pops, film scores, opera and distinguished guest artists.

Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St., 407-896-7365, orlandorep.com

Professional family theater productions are the specialty of Orlando Rep.

Orlando Shakes, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., 407-447-1700, orlandoshakes.org

The Shakes produces a regular season in addition to PlayFest, which showcases new works. Lowndes is also host to the Orlando Fringe Festival.

Phantasmagoria, phantasmagoriaorlando.com A Victorian steampunk circus troupe offering "macabre and delicious Halloween treats and tricks."

Renaissance Theatre Co., 415 Princeton St., rentheatre.com

Fringey productions from tongue-in-cheek to over-the-top in this revitalized warehouse space.

SAK Comedy Lab, 29 S. Orange Ave., 407-648-0001, sak.com

Good, clean fun is the hallmark of the troupe that specializes in improvisational comedy shows.

Theater on the Edge, 5542 Hansel Ave., 407-309-0106, theaterontheedge.org

Repertory theater company makes edgy choices of material and dives deep into the human condition.

Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, 407-548-6285, theaterwestend.com

Professional theater in Sanford's historic downtown stages musicals and repertory plays.