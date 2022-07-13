Awesome annual events: There's fun to be had all year long in Orlando

There are fun events happening in the Orlando area year-round. To help you find your faves, we've put together a quick guide to some of the ones that happen around the same time every year. (If you're brand-new to Florida, not just Orlando, you may be wondering why there's nothing scheduled in August. When it gets here, you'll understand.)

JANUARY

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Jan. 2, 2023

citrusbowlorlando.com

The Citrus Bowl plays host to one of the BCS games to kick off the year right in Orlando.

Central Florida Scottish Highland Games

Jan. 14-15, 2023

flascot.com

Annual weekend of caber tossing, axe throwing, sheep-herding, drinking, eating and dancing.

Zora! Festival

January 2023

zorafestival.org

Eatonville's most famous writer gets a festival in her honor every year featuring live music, arts and educational activities.

FEBRUARY

Lunar New Year Dragon Parade

February 2023

centralfloridadragonparade.org

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with a festive Dragon Parade on the streets of Mills 50.

Otronicon

February 2023

osc.org

Showcase of cutting-edge technology from industry leaders, providing a glimpse of the not-too-distant future.

MARCH

Florida Strawberry Festival

March 2-12, 2023

flstrawberryfestival.com

One of the biggest agricultural fairs in the state brings in big names for concerts and all the rides and fair food you can handle.

Arab Festival Orlando

March 2023

facebook.com/aaccflorida

Try plenty of Middle Eastern food while seeing live performances on the bandshell stage.

Central Florida Fair

March 2023

centralfloridafair.com

Showcasing the best in midway rides, live entertainment, livestock and fried fair fare.

Orlando Holi Festival

March 11, 2023

indianhorizonfl.com

Celebrate the Hindi spring festival with dancing, music and plenty of colored powder to throw at each other.

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival

March 17-19, 2023

wpsaf.org

Browse through booths from talented artists and vendors at one of the country's oldest, largest, most prestigious art festivals.

MegaCon

March 30-April 2, 2023

fanexpohq.com/megaconorlando

Central Florida's largest comic and media convention brings in big names from the worlds of television, film, comics and more for a huge celebration of pop culture.

APRIL

Florida Film Festival

April 2023

floridafilmfestival.com

Whether you're a fan of dramas, comedies, documentaries or shorts, the Florida Film Festival has it all.

Orlando Taco Week

April 2023

orlandotacoweek.com

Restaurants across the area offer special takes on their favorite taco recipes at reduced prices, and you need to try them all!

Spring Fiesta in the Park

April 2023

fiestainthepark.com

This biannual block party brings vendors, entertainment, food and more to downtown's Lake Eola Park.

MAY

Orlando Fringe

May 16-29, 2023

orlandofringe.org

Thespians from all over the world descend on the theater complex at Loch Haven for two weeks of performances.

Beer 'Merica

May 2023

beermericaorlando.com

Celebrating American Craft Beer Week, this outdoors all-day beer festival spotlights more than 100 American craft brews, along with live music, games and giveaways.

JUNE

Bite30

June 2023, bite30.com

A monthlong celebration of the best food Central Florida has to offer, with special prix fixe menus at each participating restaurant.

Gay Days

June 1-5, 2023

onemagicalweekend.com, girlsinwonderland.com

Two of the biggest LGBTQ+ gatherings in the country convene on the first weekend in June to hit the theme parks with associated gatherings, parties and more.

JULY

Fireworks at the Fountain

July 4, 2023

orlando.gov

Nothing says patriotism like the "oohs" and "ahhs" elicited by the spectacular, choreographed firework and light show at Lake Eola each year.

Tacos & Tequila

July 30, 2022

tacosandtequilaorlando.com

Try dozens of takes on everyone's favorite Tex-Mex one-handed treat.

SEPTEMBER

Halloween Horror Nights

Sept. 2-Oct. 31, 2022

halloweenhorrornights.com

This year's Blumhouse frights, Universal Monsters and Mr. Halloween himself, Michael Myers.

OCTOBER

Creative City Project: Immerse

Returning in October 2023

immersefest.com

The Creative City Project offers up a weekend of live performing arts scattered throughout public spaces in downtown Orlando.

Indie-Folkfest

Oct. 8, 2022

mennellomuseum.org

The Mennello hosts this daylong outdoor concert in the sculpture garden with food and drink vendors as well as local artists displaying wares.

Autumn Art Festival

Oct. 8-9, 2022

autumnartfestival.org

Taking over Winter Park's Central Park, this massive juried art festival presents the best and brightest in local artists and artisans.

Come Out With Pride

Oct. 15, 2022

comeoutwithpride.com

Our favorite downtown parade party celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.

Orlando Film Festival

Oct. 27-Nov. 3, 2022

orlandofilmfest.com

The Orlando Film Festival brings hundreds of independent filmmakers downtown for several days of screenings, panels and parties.

NOVEMBER

Orlando Greek Fest

Nov. 4-6, 2022

orlandogreekfest.com

Enjoy authentic Greek food, music and dancing, along with a huge indoor market for Greek goods.

Fall Fiesta in the Park

Nov. 5-6, 2022

fiestainthepark.com

This biannual block party brings vendors, entertainment, food and more to downtown's Lake Eola Park.

Electric Daisy Carnival

Nov. 11-3, 2022

orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com

The premier EDM festival makes a stop at historic Tinker Field every year to showcase the best in contemporary dance music, otherworldly scenery and psychedelic lightshows.

Orlando Beer Festival

Nov. 12, 2022

orlandobeerfestival.com

Orlando's only large-scale legitimate craft beer festival that attracts brewers and guests from all over Florida.

Florida Blue Florida Classic

Nov. 19, 2022

floridaclassic.org

Annual football game between Bethune-Cookman University and Florida A&M.

FusionFest

Nov. 26-27, 2022

fusionfest.org

Multicultural celebration in downtown Orlando that features an array of aromas, sights, sounds, tastes, textures and films that represent the diverse origins and ethnicities of our community.

DECEMBER

Christmas in the Park

Dec. 1, 2022

morsemuseum.org

The Morse Museum decorates Central Park with stained glass windows and the Bach Festival Choir performs a Christmas concert.

Grandma Party Bazaar

Dec. 11, 2022

instagram.com/grandma_party

Handmade crafts from local artisans and live music from local bands make this our favorite quirky stop for holiday shopping.