Awesome annual events: There's fun to be had all year long in Orlando

There are fun events happening in the Orlando area year-round. To help you find your faves, we've put together a quick guide to some of the ones that happen around the same time every year. (If you're brand-new to Florida, not just Orlando, you may be wondering why there's nothing scheduled in August. When it gets here, you'll understand.)
JANUARY
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Jan. 2, 2023
citrusbowlorlando.com
The Citrus Bowl plays host to one of the BCS games to kick off the year right in Orlando.
Central Florida Scottish Highland Games
Jan. 14-15, 2023
flascot.com
Annual weekend of caber tossing, axe throwing, sheep-herding, drinking, eating and dancing.
Zora! Festival
January 2023
zorafestival.org
Eatonville's most famous writer gets a festival in her honor every year featuring live music, arts and educational activities.
FEBRUARY
Lunar New Year Dragon Parade
February 2023
centralfloridadragonparade.org
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with a festive Dragon Parade on the streets of Mills 50.
Otronicon
February 2023
osc.org
Showcase of cutting-edge technology from industry leaders, providing a glimpse of the not-too-distant future.
MARCH
Florida Strawberry Festival
March 2-12, 2023
flstrawberryfestival.com
One of the biggest agricultural fairs in the state brings in big names for concerts and all the rides and fair food you can handle.
Arab Festival Orlando
March 2023
facebook.com/aaccflorida
Try plenty of Middle Eastern food while seeing live performances on the bandshell stage.
Central Florida Fair
March 2023
centralfloridafair.com
Showcasing the best in midway rides, live entertainment, livestock and fried fair fare.
Orlando Holi Festival
March 11, 2023
indianhorizonfl.com
Celebrate the Hindi spring festival with dancing, music and plenty of colored powder to throw at each other.
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival
March 17-19, 2023
wpsaf.org
Browse through booths from talented artists and vendors at one of the country's oldest, largest, most prestigious art festivals.
MegaCon
March 30-April 2, 2023
fanexpohq.com/megaconorlando
Central Florida's largest comic and media convention brings in big names from the worlds of television, film, comics and more for a huge celebration of pop culture.
APRIL
Florida Film Festival
April 2023
floridafilmfestival.com
Whether you're a fan of dramas, comedies, documentaries or shorts, the Florida Film Festival has it all.
Orlando Taco Week
April 2023
orlandotacoweek.com
Restaurants across the area offer special takes on their favorite taco recipes at reduced prices, and you need to try them all!
Spring Fiesta in the Park
April 2023
fiestainthepark.com
This biannual block party brings vendors, entertainment, food and more to downtown's Lake Eola Park.
MAY
Orlando Fringe
May 16-29, 2023
orlandofringe.org
Thespians from all over the world descend on the theater complex at Loch Haven for two weeks of performances.
Beer 'Merica
May 2023
beermericaorlando.com
Celebrating American Craft Beer Week, this outdoors all-day beer festival spotlights more than 100 American craft brews, along with live music, games and giveaways.
JUNE
Bite30
June 2023, bite30.com
A monthlong celebration of the best food Central Florida has to offer, with special prix fixe menus at each participating restaurant.
Gay Days
June 1-5, 2023
onemagicalweekend.com, girlsinwonderland.com
Two of the biggest LGBTQ+ gatherings in the country convene on the first weekend in June to hit the theme parks with associated gatherings, parties and more.
JULY
Fireworks at the Fountain
July 4, 2023
orlando.gov
Nothing says patriotism like the "oohs" and "ahhs" elicited by the spectacular, choreographed firework and light show at Lake Eola each year.
Tacos & Tequila
July 30, 2022
tacosandtequilaorlando.com
Try dozens of takes on everyone's favorite Tex-Mex one-handed treat.
SEPTEMBER
Halloween Horror Nights
Sept. 2-Oct. 31, 2022
halloweenhorrornights.com
This year's Blumhouse frights, Universal Monsters and Mr. Halloween himself, Michael Myers.
OCTOBER
Creative City Project: Immerse
Returning in October 2023
immersefest.com
The Creative City Project offers up a weekend of live performing arts scattered throughout public spaces in downtown Orlando.
Indie-Folkfest
Oct. 8, 2022
mennellomuseum.org
The Mennello hosts this daylong outdoor concert in the sculpture garden with food and drink vendors as well as local artists displaying wares.
Autumn Art Festival
Oct. 8-9, 2022
autumnartfestival.org
Taking over Winter Park's Central Park, this massive juried art festival presents the best and brightest in local artists and artisans.
Come Out With Pride
Oct. 15, 2022
comeoutwithpride.com
Our favorite downtown parade party celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.
Orlando Film Festival
Oct. 27-Nov. 3, 2022
orlandofilmfest.com
The Orlando Film Festival brings hundreds of independent filmmakers downtown for several days of screenings, panels and parties.
NOVEMBER
Orlando Greek Fest
Nov. 4-6, 2022
orlandogreekfest.com
Enjoy authentic Greek food, music and dancing, along with a huge indoor market for Greek goods.
Fall Fiesta in the Park
Nov. 5-6, 2022
fiestainthepark.com
This biannual block party brings vendors, entertainment, food and more to downtown's Lake Eola Park.
Electric Daisy Carnival
Nov. 11-3, 2022
orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com
The premier EDM festival makes a stop at historic Tinker Field every year to showcase the best in contemporary dance music, otherworldly scenery and psychedelic lightshows.
Orlando Beer Festival
Nov. 12, 2022
orlandobeerfestival.com
Orlando's only large-scale legitimate craft beer festival that attracts brewers and guests from all over Florida.
Florida Blue Florida Classic
Nov. 19, 2022
floridaclassic.org
Annual football game between Bethune-Cookman University and Florida A&M.
FusionFest
Nov. 26-27, 2022
fusionfest.org
Multicultural celebration in downtown Orlando that features an array of aromas, sights, sounds, tastes, textures and films that represent the diverse origins and ethnicities of our community.
DECEMBER
Christmas in the Park
Dec. 1, 2022
morsemuseum.org
The Morse Museum decorates Central Park with stained glass windows and the Bach Festival Choir performs a Christmas concert.
Grandma Party Bazaar
Dec. 11, 2022
instagram.com/grandma_party
Handmade crafts from local artisans and live music from local bands make this our favorite quirky stop for holiday shopping.