Audubon Park: an eclectic mix of culinary talents and artistic flair

In many ways, Orlando is the biggest-ever small town and the Audubon Park Garden District embodies that spirit. Sometimes gritty, always grand, Audubon Park is a midcentury-built neighborhood and retail main street that showcases an eclectic mix of culinary talents and artistic flair, all nestled between Leu Gardens, Baldwin Park and old Winter Park. Foodies flock to East End Market for Gideon's Bakehouse, La Femme du Fromage, Winter Park Biscuit Co. and Domu, to name just a few. A karaoke dive bar lives next door to a pizza shop and a Michelin-star sushi restaurant. A former independent video store has slowly morphed over 24 years into a café, bakery, bar, occasional concert venue and home for a Monday night farmers market. Small but mighty and fiercely independent, the neighborhood has a bit of everything: beauty salons, a bookstore, a brewpub, vintage shopping, cocktails, yoga, doughnuts, fly fishing and a record store.

click to enlarge Bem Bom on Corrine / photo by Rob Bartlett

HIGHLIGHTS

Bem Bom on Corrine, 3101 Corrine Drive, 407-960-5101, bembomfood.com

A Portuguese expression meaning "Good Good," Bem Bom boasts a unique combination of Mexican and Portuguese dishes that are exactly that.

Domu, 3201 Corrine Drive, 407-960-1228, domufl.squarespace.com

Domu is slang for "a dream come true" and this Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognized ramen spot truly is.

Foreigner Restaurant, 2816 Corrine Drive, 321-517-6985, foreignerrestaurant.com

Chef Bruno Fonseca's celebrated multi-course chef's table experience just opened its very first brick-and-mortar in the APGD.

Kadence, 1809 E. Winter Park Road, no phone, kadenceorlando.com

Michelin Star multi-course chef's tasting menu for sushi and sake, by prepaid reservation only.

The Salty Donut, 3025 Corrine Drive, 407-960-6378, saltydonut.com

The family-owned shop always has new flavors to try, but you can't beat their mainstays like brown butter & salt or maple-bacon.

The Neighbors Orlando, 3201 Corrine Drive, no phone, theneighborsorl.com

Featuring local artisans' wares, Instagrammable cocktails, and an experimental food kitchen.

Redlight Redlight Brewpub, 2810 Corrine Drive, 407-893-9832, instagram.com/redlightredlight

Brewery, craft beer bar and now restaurant (opening soon!), it's also a 2023 Brewer's Ball Gold Medal winner.

Stardust Video & Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road, 407-623-3393, stardustvideoandcoffee.wordpress.com

A bar inspired by Pavement's Slanted and Enchanted album art, serving up fresh fruit cocktails, craft beer, wine and cider, with a second bar of only Scotch.

Joybird Books, 3018 Corrine Drive, 407-951-5436, joybirdbooks.com

New and used bookseller focused on celebrating local authors and artists while fostering a community connection. Now also home to a Community Art Closet.

The Lovely Boutique Market, 2906 Corrine Drive, 407-270-7729, thelovelyboutiquemarket.com

Carefully curated vintage clothing, antiques, artifacts and other handmade gifts.

The Owl's Attic, 3106 Corrine Drive, 321-300-6957, theowlsattic.com

Hand-picked vintage from the '50s to the '90s, retro-themed decor, houseplants and other gifts.

Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive, 407-447-7275, parkavecds.com

Orlando's favorite independent music shop since 1984 with vinyl, tapes, CDs, books and gifts.

Blue Jacket Park, 2501 General Rees Ave.

Recreational park named for its Naval Training Center roots with stone structures, a fountain, fields, pavilions, shared-use paths, and 75 acres of mostly green space.

Lineage Coffee, 3201 Corrine Drive, lineageroasting.com

Expert-level precision roasting based on the elevation, origin, processing method and variety of the bean; this award-winning coffee roaster is on another level.

Lobos Coffee Roasters, 3000 Corrine Drive, 689-220-3567, loboscoffeeroasters.com

Thoughtfully sourced coffee roasted in-house, local craft beer, sandwiches and bites.

Audubon Park Community Market

5 p.m. Mondays, parking lot of Stardust Video & Coffee

A weekly gathering of farmers, chefs and food purveyors offering some of the best local eats and freshest ingredients available.

Harry P. Leu Gardens,1920 N. Forest Ave., 407-246-2620, leugardens.org

Awe-inspiring 50-acre botanical oasis, established in 1936 and open year-round (except on Christmas).