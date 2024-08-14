Your words: Read up on judicial candidates on Orange County's primary ballot; don't lock your dog in a storage space (duh)

Letters to the editor

By on Wed, Aug 14, 2024 at 1:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
¶ Where to learn about the 11 judicial candidates on Orange County's Aug. 20 ballot

To the editor:

Most local judges' races will be decided in the Aug. 20 primary. For voters in Orange County, 11 candidates are running for five positions. You never know when you might have to stand before a judge, but you could find yourself in that situation one day. Best to know the candidates before you vote!

How to judge the judges? Here's a great opportunity: You can view the July 10 Hot Topics forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Orange County at League of Women Voters Orange County on YouTube and decide for yourself. Also, visit Vote411.org.

Forum moderators and Circuit Judges Leticia Marques and Reginald Whitehead told us that a good temperament and a strong work ethic are the most important qualities for judges. Judges need to have patience, and they should be able to manage their dockets, they said. Why? Because the people who show up in their courtrooms are often scared. They've never been in that situation before. A good judge knows how to handle them and the caseload.

Be sure to cast your ballot Aug. 20 in person, in early voting or vote by mail. If recent history tells us anything, it's that judges are important. After all, today's local judges could be tomorrow's appellate judges.

— Diana Smith
Co-chair, Hot Topics Committee
League of Women Voters of Orange County

¶ This should go without saying: Don't lock your pets in a car or a storage space

Dear Editor:

Thank goodness authorities arrived in time to save 10 dogs who were reportedly locked inside a filthy storage unit in Pompano Beach with no food or drinkable water.

It should go without saying, but animals suffer and can die if they are locked in a car, storage unit, or any other unventilated space, or if they are left outside without adequate shade and water in the heat of summer.

Please never put your dog in a situation where they can suffer a seizure, coma, brain damage, organ failure, or death. Heatstroke can happen quickly and can be fatal in under an hour. And if you see or hear someone else's dog suffering, call the police at once.

— Melissa Rae Sanger
The PETA Foundation

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Views + Opinions articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Florida's historic adjunct union movement collapses in the advent of new anti-union law

By McKenna Schueler

Florida's historic adjunct union movement collapses in the advent of new anti-union law

Florida faith leaders raise concern about 'religious indoctrination' in voluntary school chaplain program

By Jay Waagmeester, Florida Phoenix

From left to right Revs. Joe Parramore, James Golden and Rachel Gunter Shapard photographed on Jan. 25, 2024. Golden and Gunter Shapard spoke against HB 931, which would authorize public and charter school districts to allow chaplains in schools.

Florida’s ban on 'lab-grown' meat is now being challenged in federal court

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix

Florida’s ban on 'lab-grown' meat is now being challenged in federal court

Orange County approves plan to wipe out more than $400 million in residents’ medical debt

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando Health

Adoptable dog Mama is shy at first, but warms up quickly to show her puppy energy

By Orange County Animal Services

Mama (A524364)

Orange County approves plan to wipe out more than $400 million in residents’ medical debt

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando Health

Florida’s ban on 'lab-grown' meat is now being challenged in federal court

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix

Florida’s ban on 'lab-grown' meat is now being challenged in federal court

Florida faith leaders raise concern about 'religious indoctrination' in voluntary school chaplain program

By Jay Waagmeester, Florida Phoenix

From left to right Revs. Joe Parramore, James Golden and Rachel Gunter Shapard photographed on Jan. 25, 2024. Golden and Gunter Shapard spoke against HB 931, which would authorize public and charter school districts to allow chaplains in schools.
More

August 14, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us