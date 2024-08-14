Your words: Read up on judicial candidates on Orange County's primary ballot; don't lock your dog in a storage space (duh)

To the editor:
Most local judges' races will be decided in the Aug. 20 primary. For voters in Orange County, 11 candidates are running for five positions. You never know when you might have to stand before a judge, but you could find yourself in that situation one day. Best to know the candidates before you vote!
How to judge the judges? Here's a great opportunity: You can view the July 10 Hot Topics forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Orange County at League of Women Voters Orange County on YouTube and decide for yourself. Also, visit Vote411.org.
Forum moderators and Circuit Judges Leticia Marques and Reginald Whitehead told us that a good temperament and a strong work ethic are the most important qualities for judges. Judges need to have patience, and they should be able to manage their dockets, they said. Why? Because the people who show up in their courtrooms are often scared. They've never been in that situation before. A good judge knows how to handle them and the caseload.
Be sure to cast your ballot Aug. 20 in person, in early voting or vote by mail. If recent history tells us anything, it's that judges are important. After all, today's local judges could be tomorrow's appellate judges.
— Diana Smith
Co-chair, Hot Topics Committee
League of Women Voters of Orange County
¶ This should go without saying: Don't lock your pets in a car or a storage space
Dear Editor:
Thank goodness authorities arrived in time to save 10 dogs who were reportedly locked inside a filthy storage unit in Pompano Beach with no food or drinkable water.
It should go without saying, but animals suffer and can die if they are locked in a car, storage unit, or any other unventilated space, or if they are left outside without adequate shade and water in the heat of summer.
Please never put your dog in a situation where they can suffer a seizure, coma, brain damage, organ failure, or death. Heatstroke can happen quickly and can be fatal in under an hour. And if you see or hear someone else's dog suffering, call the police at once.
— Melissa Rae Sanger
The PETA Foundation
