ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

You will soon be able to buy weed at Florida Circle K gas stations

Legitimately.

By on Wed, Oct 19, 2022 at 2:37 pm

click to enlarge You will soon be able to buy weed at Florida Circle K gas stations
Circle K/Facebook

As Bill and Ted once famously said, "Strange things are afoot at the Circle K."

The global chain of gas stations and convenience stores recently signed an exclusive deal with Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries Inc., one of the largest cannabis producers in the U.S, to sell marijuana from 10 of the company's locations in Florida starting in 2023.

According to a statement from  Green Thumb, the company will lease space from Circle K locations for what is called "RISE Express" stores, which will have a separate entrance and will offer patients "a selection of branded cannabis products including RYTHM premium flower, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, incredibles gummies and &Shine vapes."

The products at these locations will only be available to the roughly 700,000 Floridians who have medical marijuana cards, and will come from Green Thumb's yet to be completed 28-acre cultivation facility in Ocala.

"The opening of RISE Express stores at Circle K locations is a game-changer. Convenience is a strong channel in retail, and people want more access to cannabis,” said Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler in a statement. "The new RISE Express model is a huge step forward in making it easier and more efficient for patients to purchase high-quality cannabis as part of their everyday routine when stopping by their local convenience store."

Related
Judge chides Florida officials for dragging their feet on marijuana licenses

Judge chides Florida officials for dragging their feet on marijuana licenses


The agreement is an industry first for Circle K and Green Thumb, since legal marijuana is typically sold in stand-alone dispensaries, not gas stations. But since 2018, Green Thumb has built a sizable footprint in the Sunshine State, with medical marijuana dispensary locations in Bonita Springs, Deerfield Beach, Hallandale Beach, Kendall, Oviedo, Pinellas Park and West Palm Beach.

Florida will be the first state in the country to receive the new Green Thumb outposts, but as of now neither company has disclosed which Circle K locations will be included in the agreement.
Related
Brady Cobb, CEO of Green Sentry

A talk with the CEO of Green Sentry about taking over MedMen and the backstory of Sunburn Cannabis: Also: Why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ public stance on marijuana is ‘more smoke, less fire’

Tags:

About The Author

ColinWolf

Colin Wolf

More
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022

Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022
Ron DeSantis lambasts Parkland jury for failing to sentence shooter to death penalty

Ron DeSantis lambasts Parkland jury for failing to sentence shooter to death penalty
Rogers Building This former gentlemen's club is named after one Gordon Rogers. He and his wife seem to have a soft spot for this building as their spirits have been haunting the second floor window and first floor art gallery.

These are the most haunted places in the Orlando area to celebrate Halloween
Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis caught in real-life 'Virgin vs. Chad' photo during Joe Biden's Florida visit

News Slideshows

Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022

Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022
Ron DeSantis lambasts Parkland jury for failing to sentence shooter to death penalty

Ron DeSantis lambasts Parkland jury for failing to sentence shooter to death penalty
Rogers Building This former gentlemen's club is named after one Gordon Rogers. He and his wife seem to have a soft spot for this building as their spirits have been haunting the second floor window and first floor art gallery.

These are the most haunted places in the Orlando area to celebrate Halloween
Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis caught in real-life 'Virgin vs. Chad' photo during Joe Biden's Florida visit

News Slideshows

Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022

Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022
Ron DeSantis lambasts Parkland jury for failing to sentence shooter to death penalty

Ron DeSantis lambasts Parkland jury for failing to sentence shooter to death penalty
Rogers Building This former gentlemen's club is named after one Gordon Rogers. He and his wife seem to have a soft spot for this building as their spirits have been haunting the second floor window and first floor art gallery.

These are the most haunted places in the Orlando area to celebrate Halloween
Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis caught in real-life 'Virgin vs. Chad' photo during Joe Biden's Florida visit

Trending

Florida State Fire Marshal calls on Elon Musk, other EV producers for answers about vehicles catching fire from Hurricane Ian flooding

By Valerie Galarza

Firefighters attempt to put out flames on an electric vehicle caught from floods by Hurricane Ian

Florida Supreme Court case determining whether cops can be protected as victims when they shoot someone set for December

By News Service of Florida

Florida Supreme Court case determining whether cops can be protected as victims when they shoot someone set for December

Val Demings, Marco Rubio spar over abortion, voting rights in lone Senate race debate

By News Service of Florida

Val Demings, Marco Rubio spar over abortion, voting rights in lone Senate race debate

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

By Jake Bittle, Grist

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

Also in News

83-year-old man dies after fainting on Disney's PeopleMover

By Gabby Macogay

The PeopleMover is located in the Tomorrowland area of Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

Former Mad Cow Theatre to reopen as Fringe ArtSpace in January

By Alex Galbraith

Former Mad Cow Theatre to reopen as Fringe ArtSpace in January

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

By Jake Bittle, Grist

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

Orange County Library System goes overdue fine-free effective this week

By Matthew Moyer

Orange County's public libraries have erased all overdue fees and fines
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us