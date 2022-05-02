Woman surrenders to police after hours-long standoff at Orlando McDonald's

A 30-year-old woman surrendered to police after an hours-long standoff with Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies inside an Orlando McDonald's on Sunday morning.
The woman, whom authorities have identified as Shandricka Warren
, allegedly attempted to rob the McDonald's on South Orange Blossom Trail late Saturday evening.
While all of the employees and customers were able to leave the restaurant unharmed, police report that Warren fired on them from inside the restaurant when they arrived on scene.
The resulting stand-off
between police and Warren lasted until nearly 5 a.m. on Sunday.
Warren surrendered to police and was arrested on charges of burglary and assault with a firearm. Three deputies who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave.
