Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Winter Park police release body-camera footage of deadly police shooting at wedding

By on Thu, Mar 31, 2022 at 1:53 pm


Winter Park police released body-camera footage on Wednesday that shows the moments leading up to and after a deadly shooting at a wedding in February.

Daniel Kight, 39, was shot and killed by police at his niece's wedding on Feb. 19 after a call was made reporting an "irate" and "violent" guest, according to police.

Only over one minute into the one of the officer's videos, at least seven shots can be heard. Knight died in the hospital.

Family members were able to get Knight outside the ballroom before police arrived at the Winter Parks Event Center. When police arrived, family members can be heard saying, "He's OK, he's our brother."

Police can be heard telling the other guests to step back. The friends and family told police that Knight had  PTSD. According to Channel 9, this was from a bad interaction with law enforcement when he was a teenager.

Knight punches and knocks down one officer, who hit his head and took about a minute to get back up.

While he was down, another officer is heard saying that he took a taser out. A woman in the video said that Knight was "just drunk."

Knight also knocked down the second officer, who opened fire and shot Knight from the ground. Several screams and cries are heard before and after Knight was shot. One woman said that she was a nurse and could help him.

Knight's family released a statement saying that the shooting was unjustified and that they are working with a lawyer and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to get the truth out, according to News 6.

"He was a kind, gentle soul. His only crime that night was drinking and having a good time with his family," the statement reads. "He is not a drinker and works 16-hour shifts nearly every day to support his family. His niece’s wedding was the first day he was able to come out and celebrate in a long time."

Winter Park city leaders told Channel 9 that FDLE had to interview more than 100 guests who were at the wedding before deciding to release the video.

The officer who shot Knight is on administrative leave while the first officer who was punched is back to work.

Bride Janisha Paul told FOX 35 News that she was devastated over her uncle's death.

"He was killed… in front of me. His blood was all over my wedding dress," Paul said. "I had to stay there for hours with this on my dress."



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

The funniest reactions to Orange County Sheriff's Office's fentanyl freakout

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies treat selves for overdose after alleged fentanyl exposure
Take a look inside the art-filled Mennello home in Winter Park, going for $11.5 million

Take a look inside the art-filled Mennello home in Winter Park, going for $11.5 million
This lakefront Winter Park home comes with an abandoned train tunnel for $3.2 million

This lakefront Winter Park home comes with an abandoned train tunnel for $3.2 million
Mathers Social Gathering 3 Phoenix Building, 30 S Magnolia Ave, 407-486-3457 Mathers was my cocktail bar awakening. - Ginger L. Photo via Mathers Social Gathering/Facebook

The 20 best cocktail bars in Orlando, according to Yelp

News Slideshows

The funniest reactions to Orange County Sheriff's Office's fentanyl freakout

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies treat selves for overdose after alleged fentanyl exposure
Take a look inside the art-filled Mennello home in Winter Park, going for $11.5 million

Take a look inside the art-filled Mennello home in Winter Park, going for $11.5 million
This lakefront Winter Park home comes with an abandoned train tunnel for $3.2 million

This lakefront Winter Park home comes with an abandoned train tunnel for $3.2 million
Mathers Social Gathering 3 Phoenix Building, 30 S Magnolia Ave, 407-486-3457 Mathers was my cocktail bar awakening. - Ginger L. Photo via Mathers Social Gathering/Facebook

The 20 best cocktail bars in Orlando, according to Yelp

News Slideshows

The funniest reactions to Orange County Sheriff's Office's fentanyl freakout

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies treat selves for overdose after alleged fentanyl exposure
Take a look inside the art-filled Mennello home in Winter Park, going for $11.5 million

Take a look inside the art-filled Mennello home in Winter Park, going for $11.5 million
This lakefront Winter Park home comes with an abandoned train tunnel for $3.2 million

This lakefront Winter Park home comes with an abandoned train tunnel for $3.2 million
Mathers Social Gathering 3 Phoenix Building, 30 S Magnolia Ave, 407-486-3457 Mathers was my cocktail bar awakening. - Ginger L. Photo via Mathers Social Gathering/Facebook

The 20 best cocktail bars in Orlando, according to Yelp

Trending

Family members of Tyre Sampson march at Icon Park to demand Free Fall ride be shut down

By Alex Galbraith

Family members of Tyre Sampson march at Icon Park to demand Free Fall ride be shut down

Icon Park attendee who recorded teen's fall speaks out

By Alex Galbraith

Icon Park attendee who recorded teen's fall speaks out

Rick Scott’s ‘11 Point Plan to Rescue America’ is so insane it’s basically a gift to the Democrats

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Sen. Rick Scott at CPAC in Orlando, Feb. 26

University of Florida renames Karl Marx study room following Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Alex Galbraith

We live in the stupidest country.

Also in News

'Nazi Pig': Ron Perlman calls out Gov. Ron DeSantis over Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

By Colin Wolf

'Nazi Pig': Ron Perlman calls out Gov. Ron DeSantis over Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Plaintiffs ask judge to recuse himself from redistricting lawsuit

By Jim Saunders, NSF

Florida's Capitol building in Tallahassee

Florida settles opioid case against CVS, manufacturers for $870 million

By Dara Kam, NSF

Florida settles opioid case against CVS, manufacturers for $870 million

Last week proved just how illegitimate the Supreme Court is — and how much damage it can do

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Top Republicans say there’s no need for Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases, even though his wife is embroiled in "Stop the Steal" conspiracy.
More

Digital Issue

March 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us